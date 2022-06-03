in Politics

Biden Claps Back at Musk — Using Cheat Sheet

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk subtly threw shade at the Biden administration when he informed Tesla executives earlier this week that he had “super bad feeling” about the future of the US economy and that he may have to reduce the Tesla workforce by as much as 10% as a result.

But Biden, never one to take criticism lying down, returned fire, thanks to some handy-dandy notes. In a press conference Q&A on Friday that felt totally natural and not at all staged, Biden bragged about the encouraging job creation going on at Ford Motor Company.

He then seized his moment and wished Musk “lots of luck on his trip to the moon.”

Hey, the guy’s got jokes. Take a look:

It’s easy to deliver those zingers when you’re literally reading them off a script. So, credit to Biden’s writers for this one.

As good as the line is though, Biden won’t have the last laugh on this one. Musk has already responded in kind:

Your turn, White House staffers. What you got?

 

Written by Cortney Weil

Cortney Weil has a PhD in Shakespearean drama but now spends her days reading and writing about her first passion: sports. She loves God, her husband, and all things Michigan State.

