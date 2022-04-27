Biden Likely Can’t Wipe Student Debt Without Congressional Approval: Clay Travis

Clay Travis discussed student loan cancellation and its consequences for America on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Wednesday.
“[Joe Biden’s] not canceling student debt, he’s just changing where the obligation to repay the student debt lies,” Travis said.
He said Biden likely can’t wipe out student debt without congressional approval.
Watch Clay Travis’ full take on Biden canceling out student loan debt:
At this point the Dems are blatantly pandering for votes because they know they’re going to get annihilated in November.
Yep.
Pay what you agreed to pay that’s how life works unless your a low life deadbeat