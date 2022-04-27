in Clay's Features, Media News, OKTC

Biden Likely Can’t Wipe Student Debt Without Congressional Approval: Clay Travis

3 Comments

Clay Travis discussed student loan cancellation and its consequences for America on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Wednesday.

“[Joe Biden’s] not canceling student debt, he’s just changing where the obligation to repay the student debt lies,” Travis said.

He said Biden likely can’t wipe out student debt without congressional approval.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take on Biden canceling out student loan debt:

Clay TravisJoe BidenMedia NewsStudent Debt

Written by Hayley Rieman

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here