Biden Campaign Says New York Times Must Be More Critical of Trump

Videos by OutKick

The Joe Biden campaign says the New York Times must be more critical of his chief political rival, Donald Trump.

The campaign team released a press release this week calling out the media for not “shining a bright enough light” on Republican abortion policies, specifically Trump’s role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson shared a screenshot of the release on X:

Inbox: Biden campaign singles out the NYT.

“For the political press corp – especially our friends at the Gray Lady – it’s time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back… pic.twitter.com/gSKSmPhtHS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 14, 2023

“For the political press corp – especially our friends at the Gray Lady – it’s time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back in the WH,” the email read, referencing the New York Times.

The campaign team singled out a report from the Times on Tuesday headlined, “Why Trump Seems Less Vulnerable on Abortion Than Other Republicans.”

The email said the outlet published the article at the “literal same time” Trump started pushing ads about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden vs. New York Times

The legacy media helped elect Biden in 2020. His team hopes to receive a similar assist this time around.

But Biden may need more than just help from an increasingly less influential press to win re-election.

A Times/Siena Poll earlier this month found that Trump leads Biden in five critical states by margins of 4 to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

“President Biden is trailing Donald J. Trump in five of the six most important battleground states one year before the 2024 election, suffering from enormous doubts about his age and deep dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy and a host of other issues, new polls by The New York Times and Siena College have found,” wrote Shane Goldmacher.

Trump surpassed Biden as the betting favorite to win the 2024 general election over a month ago. Here are the current odds, via OddsChecker:

Moreover, the Biden campaign’s relationship with the New York Times is not as cushy as it was in 2020.

A report from Semafor last month says Biden met with Wall Street executives in the White House’s Roosevelt Room and blasted the paper’s coverage of the war between Hamas and Isreal.

Specifically, Biden criticized a Times headline from Oct. 17 that said “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say,” derived from the false claims of the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Joe Biden recognized the headline was irresponsible and said it could have “triggered a military escalation in the Middle East.”

You know things are bad when Joe Biden and the New York Times are at odds.