Biden Bike Fall Dominates Internet

President Biden’s Saturday date with the pavement is the gift the internet needed.

Stuck in a lull of ever-increasing gas prices, a baby formula shortage and worst of all – the NFL’s dead period, the internet needed a lift. And that’s precisely when President Biden, for the first time in his presidency, stood up (albeit it, very briefly) and delivered.

When POTUS met pavement, the internet exploded. Black, white, left and right came together in unison to marvel at the site of the leader of the free world taking a Saturday afternoon spill within the mean streets of Delaware.

Amongst those getting a giggle out of the gaffe were Joe Rogan, DK Metcalf, comedian Rob Schneider, and plenty of others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

The slowest, stiffest fall https://t.co/4DZ23N43ML — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) June 18, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. even got into the act.

I’m not sure there’s ever been a more perfect metaphor for the current state of our country than Biden falling off his bike while standing still for literally no reason. pic.twitter.com/4ByBOHJdEa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2022

With the amount of bike apologists coming outta the woodwork to defend Biden saying falling on your skull happens all the time you’d think they’d ban bicycles in this country. People out here making it seem like bike riding is more dangerous than swimming with Sharks. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 18, 2022

We need reasonable bike legislation that bans all 2 wheeled bikes and includes holding bike manufacturers accountable for Biden's fall today. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 18, 2022

Biden’s been in Washington his whole life so for him being President is like riding a bike. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by drgrayfang (@drgrayfang)

Finally a day in which we could enjoy the bumpy ride that is the Biden presidency.

