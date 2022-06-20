Biden Bike Fall Dominates Internet

President Biden’s Saturday date with the pavement is the gift the internet needed.

Stuck in a lull of ever-increasing gas prices, a baby formula shortage and worst of all – the NFL’s dead period, the internet needed a lift. And that’s precisely when President Biden, for the first time in his presidency, stood up (albeit it, very briefly) and delivered.

When POTUS met pavement, the internet exploded. Black, white, left and right came together in unison to marvel at the site of the leader of the free world taking a Saturday afternoon spill within the mean streets of Delaware.

Biden Biffs on His Bike in Delaware

Amongst those getting a giggle out of the gaffe were Joe Rogan, DK Metcalf, comedian Rob Schneider, and plenty of others.

 

Donald Trump Jr. even got into the act.

 

Finally a day in which we could enjoy the bumpy ride that is the Biden presidency.

 

