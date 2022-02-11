Biden At A Loss As Inflation Hits Highest Rate In Four Decades

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden’s approval ratings have reached an all-time low, but he has managed to get one thing to soar during his time in office.

Yep, you guessed it: Inflation is way, way up there, as relayed by the Daily Wire. As of January, it had ballooned to a rate of 7.5%. That is a four-decade high, a once-in-a-lifetime percentage. That, folks, is costly.

“According to the United States Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) — which tracks costs faced by the typical American family — attained its highest rate of increase since February 1982. Core CPI, which does not consider volatile categories such as food and energy, increased by 6% year-over-year,” the Daily Wire wrote.

Of course, Biden was fairly condescending when he addressed the matter, saying that Americans can have “peace of mind,” despite the ridiculous hit their wallets have taken.

“The fact is we’re in a situation now where you should have peace of mind,” Biden told reporters. “I know food prices are up, and we’re working to bring them down. As I said, I grew up in a family where the price at the pump went up, you felt it. I understand. But these things are necessities.”

Biden did not go into detail about how his administration is “working” to deflate some of this mess. He just indicated it would end.

Just like he promised he would “end” COVID-19 during his not-so-presidential debate. And just liked he promised we wouldn’t get the virus if we got vaccinated.

So hey, what’s not to believe?

But at least he wasn’t as defiant as he was when he found out his approval ratings were in the toilet. “I don’t believe the polls,” he said on Jan. 19.

Apparently, he only believes numbers when they’re going up. So hopefully, he’ll soon believe the record-high inflation numbers too.