Biden Appointee, Mystery Buyer Reportedly Paid $1.3M Total For Hunter Biden Artwork

Videos by OutKick

Hunter Biden’s novice artwork sold for $1.3 million in total.

Business Insider describes one of the buyers, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, as a “Democratic donor friend.” The description is accurate. In fact, Joe Biden appointed Hirsh Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022, eight months after Hunter’s first art opening.

A Biden administration official told the outlet former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recommended Hirsh Naftali to the board.

The official claims, “There was no connection between her art purchases and her appointment.”

The internal documents also reveal another friend, attorney Kevin Morris, was among the art buyers. A previous report from the New York Times suggested Morris received the painting as a gift, not a purchase. But Insider learned otherwise:

“In fact, according to the person familiar with Hunter Biden’s account, Morris purchased the art through Biden’s gallery.”

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden attend the World Food Program USA’s Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)

Morris also lent Hunter money to pay off back taxes:

“In addition to collecting his work, Morris has reportedly lent Hunter Biden upwards of $2 million, helping him pay off back taxes and avoid felony penalties under a June settlement with the Department of Justice. Instead, Hunter Biden pled guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges.”

Another buyer remains anonymous. The mystery buyer scooped up 11 of Hunter’s paintings for a total of $875,000.

“The identity of the $875,000 buyer is unclear. That one buyer represents the majority of the $1,379,000 in receipts that Hunter Biden’s gallery received for his work, the documents show, with the gallery receiving a 40 to 45 percent commission. The $875,000 art buyer resides outside New York and purchased some of Hunter Biden’s largest format works, including a 12-foot-long red-white-and-blue piece painted on sheet metal and entitled Pandemonium.

Conspicuous.

Related: No, NBC, Joe Biden’s Role As A Grandpa Is Not His ‘Political Strength’

The report comes as House Republicans investigate Hunter Biden’s prior business dealings with international associates, such as China and Ukraine.

Joe Biden claims he never spoke to his son about foreign business associates, though two whistleblowers have revealed Hunter threatened one foreign business associate with his father’s power as then-vice president.

In 2021, the White House said that Hunter art sales would be “anonymous” to prevent corruption.

“We still do not know and will not know who purchases any paintings,” said then-White House Press secretary Jen Psaki.

Though as Richard Painter, President George W. Bush’s former chief ethics lawyer, anonymity was hardly plausible.

“Buyers buy artwork to hang on the wall, not put in a closet,” making anonymity essentially impossible to maintain.”

In the meantime, fellow crackhead Jordan Belfort, the real Wolf of Wall Street, is floating credible theories about how Hunter hid crack inside the White House. Check it out.