Biden Again Inflames Unjust Racial Hysteria Over Affirmative Action | Bobby Burack

Joe Biden condemned the Supreme Court decision on Thursday ruling that race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional.

In response, our leader encouraged universities to undermine the decision, to find ways to continue to accept students based on the color of their skin.

“Today, the court once again walked away from decades of precedent,” Biden said. “I strongly, strongly disagree with the court’s decision.”

Such dramatics for a ruling that halts an overtly racist practice that allowed universities to discriminate against white and Asian students.

In regards to Harvard, a focus of the decision, a recent study found that the applicants in the top academic decile have the following chances of admission depending on their race:

Blacks: 56.1%

Hispanics: 31.3%

Whites: 15.3%

Asians: 12.7%

In short, affirmative action programs allowed schools to enable excused-racism.

Justice Thomas put the decision into context on Thursday:

“JUSTICE JACKSON’s race-infused world view falls flat at each step. Individuals are the sum of their unique experiences, challenges, and accomplishments. What matters is not the barriers they face, but how they choose to confront them. And their race is not to blame for everything—good or bad—that happens in their lives.

Thomas adds, “A contrary, myopic world view based on individuals’ skin color to the total exclusion of their personal choices is nothing short of racial determinism.”

Moreover, the process cast doubt upon black and Hispanic communities. This morning, the New York Times, a staunch defender of affirmative action, posted a tweet arguing that black and Latino people are not smart enough to compete with their white and Asian counterparts, and thus need preferential treatment.

In different ways, the acceptance process was racist to all four groups.

Undoing such a policy is not a step backward. Nor does it prove the court is abnormal, as Biden communicated.

“This is not a normal court,” he concluded.

That, of course, is not accurate.

This is a normal court. A conservative court, sure — with a 6-3 or 5-4 lean depending on your interpretation of Justice Roberts. But nonetheless, it is not the rouge court Biden portrayed it as.

Still, far from staggering was to see the president raise such hysteria over the ruling. Just last month, he again declared “White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland.”

What proof did he provide? He didn’t provide any. Nor did he today regarding the Court ruling.

However, systemic pro-white racism is the message his overlords — like, probably Susan Rice — handed him ahead of 2024.

And it’s no wonder they did. As we documented in a recent column, the inciting of racial hysteria is working:

From Covid to Russia to white supremacy to trans ideology–our leaders declared war on the truth



Why? A nation divided by the truth can't unify against those in power



"The truth is our only defense against those in charge. Without it, we have no chance."https://t.co/Roi2ZYKoqf — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 22, 2023

The trajectory of the Democrat party is to divert attention away from their wonky ideals and toward the opposition — to which they hope to then convince on-the-fence voters it’s the Rreblucians who threaten the natural progression of life.

The party has applied such an approach at each step, from race to gender, to overturning Roe to affirmative action.

The Supreme Court ruling on Thursday does not enable us to become a more racist society. Rather, it disables the systemic racism that has plagued the acceptance practice in the name of quality.

Yet in one incoherent message, the sitting president asked his supporters to disobey and disregard the highest court.

So much for lowering the temperatures of the nation, Biden’s promise to the country at his inauguration in 2021.