Biden Administration’s ‘Disinformation Board’ Officially Shut Down

The Department of Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Board” is officially dead. Long live the Disinformation Board.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas officially pulled the plug on the controversial, offensive project designed to police the speech of Americans who disagree with government policy.

According to the new reports, the Homeland Security Advisory Council voted unanimously that the disinformation board was not necessary to complete the department’s mission.

And so, the official announcement came down Thursday that Mayorkas was ending the charter.

“In accordance with the HSAC’s prior recommendation, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has terminated the Disinformation Governance Board and rescinded its charter effective today, August 24, 2022.”

Initially, Mayorkas picked Nina Jankowicz to run the “Governance Board,” mainly based on her credentials as a committed member of the far left.

Jankowicz’s appointment almost immediately came up for criticism, with many pointing out her embarrassing videos posted on TikTok singing about “Disinformation” to the tune of Mary Poppins songs:

Jankowicz also repeatedly dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story, which has been conclusively proven to be true, as having “illicit provenance.”

The entire “Disinformation Board” story is perfectly indicative of the Biden Administration’s year and a half long tenure in power.

A poorly thought out, half baked idea designed to censor political disagreement, created with flimsy to nonexistant justification, and designed to run by someone completely unqualified for the position, making the decision even more laughable.

This administration has been hopelessly in over its head, unprepared for major challenges like the withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation, and the crisis at the southern border.

Jankowicz was a hilarious mistake, someone who has repeatedly spread disinformation herself, but always in service of liberal causes.

But that’s exactly why she was the choice to be the disinformation Czar, because she would help enforce liberal narratives while removing freedom of speech for those who dare to disagree.

Thankfully though, neither Jankowicz nor anybody else will be able to fulfill the original, nonsensical mission to police American’s thoughts.