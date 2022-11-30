Bettor Hits For Six Figures On USA Parlay

A sports bettor hit it big when he bet on the USA to deliver against Iran. The anonymous bettor turned $911.79 (interesting wager amount…) into over $174,000.

Sometimes you have those days where you think, “The U.S. is going to come out hot and Iran doesn’t want to get killed by their insane government…so OF COURSE over 4.5 corner kicks in the first half seems like a great bet to place!”

Then both teams combine for just 2 corner kicks (this was definitely me).

Other times, you’re this guy:

(via: robbiegeller | IG) pic.twitter.com/eBgEQk1To1 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 29, 2022

I already love America. Best damn country in the world by far.

However, if I won over a hundred grand on them?! I’d be like the damn Naked Cowboy in Times Square showing just how much I love this country.

Christian Pulisic from the U.S. soccer team was injured against Iran and sent to the hospital. He scored the game’s only goal as the U.S. advances to the World Cup Round of 16. (Getty Images)

THE USMNT ADVANCES TO ROUND OF 16

The United States was led by forward Christian Pulisic on Tuesday afternoon, who scored the only goal as the team advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

They face the Netherlands in the win-and-advance game.

