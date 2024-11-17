Yes, The Streak Will Continue

Chiefs vs. Bills, 4:25 ET

If you're looking for the best game on paper for this week, you might stop at the Steelers taking on the Ravens in Pittsburgh. I get it, those two are both very good teams and ones you might want to stay focused in on as they battle for their division. However, two of the best teams in the league are the Chiefs and the Bills and those two juggernauts face off in a game this afternoon in Buffalo.

How many different ways can the Chiefs win games this season? I won't recap them all because it is fairly absurd. They've played one of the toughest schedules in all of football. Starting with the Ravens opening night, Kansas City has played seven games against teams that are at least going to compete for a playoff spot. They are certainly teetering on a loss at this point after facing the Buccaneers at home and winning in overtime. On a short week against a Broncos team looking to make a statement, they needed a last-second field goal block to secure the win. I've said this all season, the Chiefs offense has looked bad this year. They haven't really looked good in the past two years actually, but they find ways to get it done. The Chiefs have also won 15 straight games. The motivation for winning this one? Kansas City need to get a bunch of wins in a row to get over the 21 straight that the Patriots recorded. The Bills are hot right now and have a great chance to make a statement at home. The Bills rushing defense isn't great, closer to average, and the strategy for beating Mahomes is to keep him off the field. They can do that to Josh Allen by running the ball often with Kareem Hunt. The Bills passing defense isn't exactly a shut down unit either though, so it wouldn't surprise me to see Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins making a mark in this one.

If I am Josh Allen, this is a game I probably circled early in the year. Look, all of the games are a big deal, but this one has added significance considering that the Bills can't seem to get over the Chiefs hump. That doesn't mean Allen and the Bills have never beaten the Chiefs. In fact, they beat them last season in Kansas City. Allen has been typically great this year. The offense is rolling, having put up at least 30 points in each of the past four games. The question is how good the Bills actually are, though. Here is a list of who they've beaten: Cardinals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins, Colts. Here is who they've lost to: Ravens and Texans. There is a pretty clear distinction between those two lists. One of them is full of teams that likely are not making the playoffs. The other list is a combination of two teams that are probably going to be there.

The Chiefs defense hasn't been perfect, but they have been good enough and are unlikely to be beaten on the ground. When the Bills become one-dimensional, that is typically when they lose games. Coming into this week, I expected the Chiefs to lose this game. I figured this would be one that they fall. At this point, I actually think they keep it alive. If I go down, I might as well go down with the best team in football. I'll take the Chiefs moneyline in this one. I like Kansas City's defense and the Bills haven't succeeded in their toughest games yet. I'm not taking the points, either the Chiefs win, or the Bills cover with ease.

