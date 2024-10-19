It Wont Be Easy, But Back Bulldogs As They Take On Longhorns

Georgia vs. Texas, 7:30 ET

There are some weeks in college football where you are just not very excited about the matchups. I mean that even after the first couple of weeks. Typically Week 1 and even Week 2 are meant for teams to work out the kinks before the tough schedule comes up for them. Sometimes there just aren't great matchups - sure there are some, and always something to look forward to. This week, though, there are a ton of great matchups and perhaps the best one is this game between Georgia and Texas. It is almost a necessity that we bet on it.

Georgia comes into the game with the lone loss on their record being the amazing contest between them and Alabama. There isn't much to dislike about this Bulldogs team, and frankly, the Alabama game really could've gone either way. Alabama dominated them in the first half, and Georgia responded extremely well in the second half. Their secondary just kind of blew it after a big play from their offense moments prior. Since that game, they have had two home games, one against Auburn where they coasted to a 31-13 victory, and another against Mississippi State that was a little more tightly contested, but they were able to win by 10 points. The Bulldogs offense is still very good, but has moments where they seem lost or like the play calling doesn't make sense. Carson Beck, their quarterback, is having a good campaign with 1,818 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He, for the most part, is making the plays when they need him. To me, it makes the most sense to try and rely on the ground game in this one. If they can start to find some holes in the defensive line, that keeps the offense on the sideline, and allows the clock to run down.

Texas really hasn't had to face a great offense yet this season, depending on where you want to rank a few teams, but their defense has been extremely good, and the offense is very efficient. The Longhorns are 6-0 and have two of the best quarterbacks in college on their roster. Last week, Quinn Ewers came back and I was a little concerned there would be some rust along with him, but he looked good, going 20-for-29 for 199 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Longhorns made light work of the Oklahoma Sooners in Oklahoma which is kind of scary considering they are that dominant on the road as well. Keep in mind, although Michigan isn't the powerhouse from last year, Texas also went on the road and crushed the Wolverines 31-12. In terms of common opponents, Texas faced Mississippi State and beat them 35-13. Holding their offense to 13-points isn't a remarkable feat, but it is a significant achievement. For the past few years, the Bulldogs have been known for one of the best defenses in the country but they have allowed 30 or more points twice in the last three games. There is some concern there going against this high-powered Texas team.

I can't say that Texas is going to blow Georgia out, because I really don't think they will. The opening line of -3 is gone, but I think it is moving too far in the other direction. I think Georgia can keep it close. This is the first true test for the Longhorns this season, and even with the better team, you know Georgia will be well-prepared and not scared of playing in Texas. Give me the Bulldogs with the points.

