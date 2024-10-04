WNBA Looks For Pivotal Playoff Games

WNBA Playoffs

If you stopped watching the WNBA playoffs - if you even started - after Caitlin Clark was knocked out with the Indiana Fever, you're missing out on some really enjoyable basketball. If you're reading this, you probably at least have some interest in the sport, but if you just clicked to see why there is a WNBA betting article, that's fine too. Either way, a WNBA ticket cashes the same as an NFL ticket or any other sport. Today I'll share a thought on what to play in both games of the WNBA playoffs.

Lynx vs. Sun, 7:30 ET

This series is tied 1-1 and now we have a very important Game 3. The Sun got the job done in Game 1, sneaking off with a 3-point victory. It was a collectively great shooting performance from the team as the Sun shot 41% from deep and 41% from the floor. The only spot they struggled from was the free throw line but they only had three attempts, hitting two of them. They won the rebound, assists, and turnover battle as well. Game 2 was a different story as the Lynx were able to outscore the Sun in three of the four quarters and even up the series. This was more of a team effort. It was a complete opposite result in terms of shooting in Game 1, the Lynx were 5-for-20 from deep, and in Game 2, that's what the Sun went from beyond the arc. The Lynx ended up hitting eight of their 19 threes. Sometimes these hot shooting nights catapult a team into a victory - consider that the Heat won a game against the Celtics in the playoffs off of hot shooting alone. In Game 3, expect the Sun to put more pressure on the Lynx shooting. One thing to be a bit concerned about if your Connecticut is that Naphesa Collier only scored nine points and the Lynx still won. If we look at both games, both were won by the team that shot better from deep. I do think the defensive pressure will step up from the Sun in this one and the Lynx will adjust. This series is likely to go five games. I'll back the Sun to take this one on the moneyline.

Liberty vs. Aces, 9:30 ET

Before the playoffs, I picked the Liberty to win the championship - this wasn't a shocking choice - they were the favorite. The one team that I was concerned about having to play them was the Aces. In the first two games, Liberty showed why they were the favorite. In the first game, the Liberty used their former MVP Breanna Stewart, and their sharpshooter, Sabrina Ionescu to lead them to an easy, 10-point victory. Stewart dropped 34 points in that one and Ionescu added another 21. The Liberty took Game 2, a match that was closer than the first one, with the Liberty still escaping with a four-point win. Ionescu took over down the stretch and gave them the win. This was more of a back-and-forth game as the Aces started hot and then the Liberty cooled them off and heated up themselves in the second quarter. Kelsey Plum was somewhat benched in the game and had a late-game blunder. There are certain games when she shoots very poorly, and this was one of them. A'ja Wilson continues to play at a high level, but the Aces don't seem to have fixed any of their regular season issues. They are still the champion and I can't imagine they will get swept in this series. I'll back the Aces -2.5 in this one as I think Plum's shooting improves, Stewart and Ionescu will not have the comfort of home (they both are good enough that they don't need it), and I think Wilson will get them to at least one win here.

