Wild Weekend Ahead: Clay Travis Gives His Winners For The NFL's Wildcard Games

The NFL playoffs are here and we have a big snowfall for Nashville that's going to give me an even better excuse to kick my feet up and watch every college and NFL playoff game this weekend.

I'm watching Texas and Ohio State tonight, but it's not too early to share my NFL wild card weekend picks for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

FYI, we gave out all these picks and these numbers yesterday on The Fade before the game was moved from LA to Arizona. So these are those numbers. But I still like the Vikings in Arizona as you will see.

We are now 58-69-2 on the year after we went 2-4 last week on the final weekend of the regular season.

Here we go with my eight winners for wildcard weekend.

Chargers -2.5 at the Texans

As his second season has progressed, C.J. Stroud's performance has continued to decline. Maybe we are going to find out once the year is over that Stroud had a physical issue that caused him to not play as well, but the ominous possibility looming out there is that NFL defenses, as is often the case, have figured out Stroud in year two.

So I'm just not that optimistic on the Texans in general.

I do, however, really like this Chargers defense and I particularly like what Jim Harbaugh has done in terms of building a culture inside of the LA organization. The Chargers have been a talented team for years, but they just never managed to play at their best in crunch time.

That's changed this year.

In the first game of wild card weekend -- the Texans only seem to play in the first game of wild card weekend, by the way -- I like the Chargers to win by a touchdown on the road in Houston and get us a cover to start off the NFL weekend with a win.

Steelers +9.5 at the Ravens

Nine and a half is a monster number begging for Steelers backers to show up so here I am waving my terrible towel and backing Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson's play has declined down the stretch and even the vaunted Steeler defense hasn't played at its usual elite level, which is why this number is so steep.

I don't think the Ravens are in danger of losing this game given how well Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are playing together, but I do think the Steelers sneak in the back door late with a touchdown to keep it within single digits.

Giving us a Steeler cover.

Broncos at the Bills -8.5 and the over 46.5

The over in this game is one of my favorite bets of the wild card weekend.

In fact, tap the veins, boys and girls, my first blood bank guarantee of the weekend is the Bills and Broncos to go over.

But I also like the Bills to win by double digits over a young Broncos team playing in a super tough environment.

The final score here?

35-24 Bills, giving us an easy over and a cover too for a double win.

Packers at the Eagles -4.5

Jalen Hurts is going to be back and healthy, but we aren't sure about how well Jordan Love will be.

Combine that with Love's injured weapons and the Eagles being on a roll at home, with a rested Saquon returning, and I think Philly pulls away late to win by double digits and notch us the cover.

Commanders +3 at the Bucs and the over 50

Tap the veins again, boys and girls, I'm on the over in this game, it's my second blood bank guarantee of the wild card weekend.

The Commander defense has been a mess and the Bucs will score 28 or more.

But the Washington offense has also been legit this year. And, let's be honest, Baker Mayfield is always liable to throw a couple of interceptions too.

So give me Washington and the over in this one.

Vikings -1.5 vs. the Rams

I gave out this game before they moved it to Arizona.

Since then, the line has moved to Vikings -3.

But I still like the Vikings to cover here even with the line bumped up and the new location.

Sam Darnold played poorly against the Lions and missed a ton of throws he would ordinarily hit. I think the Vikings bounce back and win this one by a touchdown or more to finish off the wild card weekend for us at 8-0.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, eight winners for all of you.

Let's get rich, kids!