Wild Weekend Ahead: Clay Travis Gives His Winners For The NFL's Wildcard Games

Published|Updated

The NFL playoffs are here and we have a big snowfall for Nashville that's going to give me an even better excuse to kick my feet up and watch every college and NFL playoff game this weekend. 

I'm watching Texas and Ohio State tonight, but it's not too early to share my NFL wild card weekend picks for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 

FYI, we gave out all these picks and these numbers yesterday on The Fade before the game was moved from LA to Arizona. So these are those numbers. But I still like the Vikings in Arizona as you will see.  

We are now 58-69-2 on the year after we went 2-4 last week on the final weekend of the regular season. 

Here we go with my eight winners for wildcard weekend. 

Chargers

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Chargers -2.5 at the Texans

As his second season has progressed, C.J. Stroud's performance has continued to decline. Maybe we are going to find out once the year is over that Stroud had a physical issue that caused him to not play as well, but the ominous possibility looming out there is that NFL defenses, as is often the case, have figured out Stroud in year two. 

So I'm just not that optimistic on the Texans in general. 

I do, however, really like this Chargers defense and I particularly like what Jim Harbaugh has done in terms of building a culture inside of the LA organization. The Chargers have been a talented team for years, but they just never managed to play at their best in crunch time.  

That's changed this year. 

In the first game of wild card weekend -- the Texans only seem to play in the first game of wild card weekend, by the way -- I like the Chargers to win by a touchdown on the road in Houston and get us a cover to start off the NFL weekend with a win. 

Lamar Jackson Claims 'I Need Money' Message Isn't A Shot At Ravens

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Steelers +9.5 at the Ravens

Nine and a half is a monster number begging for Steelers backers to show up so here I am waving my terrible towel and backing Pittsburgh. 

Russell Wilson's play has declined down the stretch and even the vaunted Steeler defense hasn't played at its usual elite level, which is why this number is so steep. 

I don't think the Ravens are in danger of losing this game given how well Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are playing together, but I do think the Steelers sneak in the back door late with a touchdown to keep it within single digits. 

Giving us a Steeler cover. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen explains why he runs so much. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Broncos at the Bills -8.5 and the over 46.5

The over in this game is one of my favorite bets of the wild card weekend. 

In fact, tap the veins, boys and girls, my first blood bank guarantee of the weekend is the Bills and Broncos to go over. 

But I also like the Bills to win by double digits over a young Broncos team playing in a super tough environment. 

The final score here?

35-24 Bills, giving us an easy over and a cover too for a double win. 

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Packers at the Eagles -4.5

Jalen Hurts is going to be back and healthy, but we aren't sure about how well Jordan Love will be. 

Combine that with Love's injured weapons and the Eagles being on a roll at home, with a rested Saquon returning, and I think Philly pulls away late to win by double digits and notch us the cover. 

LANDOVER, Md. - Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Commanders +3 at the Bucs and the over 50

Tap the veins again, boys and girls, I'm on the over in this game, it's my second blood bank guarantee of the wild card weekend. 

The Commander defense has been a mess and the Bucs will score 28 or more. 

But the Washington offense has also been legit this year. And, let's be honest, Baker Mayfield is always liable to throw a couple of interceptions too. 

So give me Washington and the over in this one. 

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 8, 2024. Photo: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Vikings -1.5 vs. the Rams

I gave out this game before they moved it to Arizona. 

Since then, the line has moved to Vikings -3. 

But I still like the Vikings to cover here even with the line bumped up and the new location. 

Sam Darnold played poorly against the Lions and missed a ton of throws he would ordinarily hit. I think the Vikings bounce back and win this one by a touchdown or more to finish off the wild card weekend for us at 8-0. 

...

There you have it, boys and girls, eight winners for all of you.

Let's get rich, kids! 

Tags
Written by
Clay Travis is the founder of the fastest growing national multimedia platform, OutKick, that produces and distributes engaging content across sports and pop culture to millions of fans across the country. OutKick was created by Travis in 2011 and sold to the Fox Corporation in 2021. One of the most electrifying and outspoken personalities in the industry, Travis hosts OutKick The Show where he provides his unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines throughout sports, culture, and politics. He also makes regular appearances on FOX News Media as a contributor providing analysis on a variety of subjects ranging from sports news to the cultural landscape. Throughout the college football season, Travis is on Big Noon Kickoff for Fox Sports breaking down the game and the latest storylines. Additionally, Travis serves as a co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a three-hour conservative radio talk program syndicated across Premiere Networks radio stations nationwide. Previously, he launched OutKick The Coverage on Fox Sports Radio that included interviews and listener interactions and was on Fox Sports Bet for four years. Additionally, Travis started an iHeartRadio Original Podcast called Wins & Losses that featured in-depth conversations with the biggest names in sports. Travis is a graduate of George Washington University as well as Vanderbilt Law School. Based in Nashville, he is the author of Dixieland Delight, On Rocky Top, and Republicans Buy Sneakers Too.