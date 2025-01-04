Watch St. John's Choke Away -11.5 Cover With A Gross Blown Dunk In Final Seconds

My thoughts and prayers go out to whoever lost with the St. John's Red Storm -11.5 in their 70-62 win over the Butler Bulldogs in college hoops Saturday. Technically, it wasn't a "bad beat" because Butler had the lead at halftime, and the Bulldogs scored a meaningless two with a couple of seconds on the clock.

But, St. John's could've, would've, should've frontdoor covered the spread on a dunk with :08 remaining. Rather than dribbling out the clock up to 10 points, which he should have done anyway, St. John's forward Simeon Wilcher embarrassingly blew a trick dunk off of a bounce pass to himself.

It was pretty cringe. Granted, I've been playing basketball since I was five years old and my fat a** has never touched the rim. Maybe he was trying to impress WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, who was at Carnesecca Arena on Saturday to support her boyfriend, and Butler assistant coach, Connor McCaffery.

The recently deceased legendary St. John's head coach, Lou Carnesecca, who the gym was named after, probably rolled over in his grave watching from above. To make matters worse, it was god-damn "Lou Carnesecca Day". Both coaches were wearing Carnesecca-style sweaters and the man would've turned 100 Sunday, January 5th. It wasn't time for that kind of shenanigans.

Either way, that kind of "betting blue balls" is the worst way to lose. It is similar to an NFL running back going down to run out the clock instead of scoring a TD and covering the spread. Or, in golf, when one of the guys I bet will be making a charge on the back nine in the final round and will melt down. It's an awful feeling.

Hopefully, this didn't affect too many people. It's a random Big East basketball game in the middle of Saturday. The only reason I was watching was that St. John's is my alma mater, and I was killing time before the gym. However, I knew the spread and, when I saw this donut blow the dunk, I gasped as a victim of this type of loss myself.

