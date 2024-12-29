Vikings Should Be Favorite, Not Dogs Against Packers

Packers vs. Vikings, 4:25 ET

This season has been all about the NFC North. With four teams in the division, three are likely to make the playoffs, and one is once again going to be in the draft. If the Bears were anywhere near as good as they were expected to be, we could potentially be talking about four teams making the playoffs from one division. Alas, that is not the case and this one won't be about the Lions or Bears. Instead, this game is going to be about the Packers as they take on the Vikings in Minnesota.

The Packers are the best team in football that is getting virtually no attention at all. Okay, that might be an overstatement, but when you have one of the best teams in the game in the division, and you have another team that has just two losses on the season also flying under the radar, a team that is 11-4 in the same division simply doesn't get much love or noise. I don't particularly think they care as the only thing they are really concerned about is making the playoffs and making a deep run. The team is more than capable of that. Jordan Love is playing good football and a capable quarterback. Josh Jacobs looks like a great pickup this year, rushing for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns. I thought it was a bit funny that Jacobs was only +125 to score two touchdowns on Monday night against the Saints. He only scored one, but the odds were so low, these are the things that make people think that Vegas is rigging games. By the way, they aren't. In my opinion it is just too hard to do something like that. But, what do I know? Anyway, the last time these two teams played the Vikings were great and kind of took their foot off the gas before the Packers climbed back in the game. Expect a faster start for the Packers in this one.

I know I just said this about the Packers, but how many teams in the league could be 13-2 and not be considered one of the best teams in football? I truly cannot remember a situation when a team had this good of a record and got such little respect. I suppose it is not believing in Sam Darnold. Maybe it is that the Vikings have had a relatively easy schedule. Their two losses were against the Lions and Rams in back-to-back games during weeks 7 and 8. Outside of that, they've beaten just one surefire playoff team, and that was the Packers in Green Bay. This was a game where Jordan Love returned from injury. Again, the game was close, 31-29, but I feel like that final is closer than I actually think the game was. On offense, the team does seem to be loaded with Justin Jefferson, the best receiver in the game, and Jordan Addison on the outside. Aaron Jones seems to be a great addition for the team as well. Jones has 1,046 yards, but just five rushing touchdowns. The Packers have been pretty good against the run so Jones might not have much room to operate. They are pretty good against the pass as well, but Darnold tore them up for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the game.

In the first game, the teams combined for 60 points, but this should be a bit more of a close game. However, both offenses look like they can roll against the opponent. The Vikings were definitely the better team in the first game, and they are getting a point at home in this one. I'm not sure I really understand the logic behind that. I'll take the Vikings here although I do think the Packers are a better team overall.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024