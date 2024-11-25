Total Is Too High In This Monday Night Football Game

Ravens vs. Chargers, 8:15 ET

Monday Night Football is here my friends! That means we've reached the end of Week 12 and there are only five weeks remaining in the regular season, plus we get Thanksgiving games next week. This season is flying by. The playoff picture is becoming more and more clear, but there is still plenty on the line for many teams. Tonight, two playoff probables, or at least hopefuls, are facing each other as the Ravens take on the Chargers.

This has been an interesting season for the Ravens because Baltimore has looked like the best team in football some weeks, and other weeks it looks like they are going to struggle to make the playoffs. Their offense can be among the best in the league in certain games, and other times it gets stalled out consistently. It is possible that Lamar Jackson wins another MVP this season (though Josh Allen is the current favorite). Jackson has been unreal this season, completing 67% of his passes, throwing for 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. That doesn't take into account his running prowess that keeps multiple possessions alive. Derrick Henry has been a monster this year with almost 1,200 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this year. The Ravens do have a tough game against of them with the Chargers defense being one of the best in the league. The Chargers have held opponents to just 14.5 points on average, which is best in the NFL.

The Chargers are a talented team and putting together one of the better seasons in the AFC. I've already mentioned their defensive prowess, but it should be noted that they've done this while facing teams like the Chiefs and Bengals. But, they've also faced the Raiders, Panthers, Steelers, Broncos, Cardinals, Saints, Browns, and Titans. Not exactly an impressive group. Their three losses this season came against the Chiefs, Steelers, and Cardinals - these are likely the only three playoff teams they've faced this season. Los Angeles's offense has;t been outstanding, but they've put up at least 26 points in each of the past four games. Justin Herbert has put up 2,186 yards with 13 touchdowns and just one interception this year. J.K. Dobbins, the Chargers running back, has been great as well, averaging 4.77 yards per carry and finding the end zone eight times. The Ravens have the worst passing defense in football, so the Chargers could capitalize there. On the other hand, Dobbins could be in for a long night as they have the second best rushing defense.

This game has the feel of a playoff matchup. The Chargers are not likely to just pass the ball and abandon the run. They are going to be cautious with their offensive approach like they have been most of the season. The Ravens are also going to keep feeding Henry the ball. Jackson can be relied upon to win with his arm, but he does a bit of everything. This total seems way too high in this game. I'll back the under 51 points.

