Too High Of A Total For A Game That Will Feature Running Games

Ravens vs. Bills, 6:30 ET

Was there any question which game would be saved for Sunday evening? Maybe these were already sorted out before the playoffs even started, but I am sure the NFL got exactly what it wanted in having the best matchup. What do we have tonight? We potentially have the best game of the postseason with the Ravens taking on the Bills. It might only be better with the AFC championship matchup.

The Ravens come into this game after tossing aside their divisional rival, the Steelers. In that game the Ravens were able to take it 28-14 on their home turf. The game really was never in jeopardy for them as they were up 21-0 at halftime having two touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson, and one rushing touchdown from Derrick Henry. Then in the third quarter, the Steelers did show signs of life, but it was too little, too late. They scored a couple of touchdowns, but the Ravens still scored another rushing touchdown. It should be interesting to see what happens in this game and how the Ravens attack the Bills defense. Buffalo isn't great against the pass, slightly better than the Steelers ranked this year. They are in the upper-half against the run, which is what you'll expect the Ravens to try and do often. I think they rely on handing the ball to Henry as much as possible in this one. If they can keep the clock running, and keep the ball on offense, you're keeping Josh Allen and the Bills off the field.

The Bills secured the #2 seed for the season, and this is a big benefit to it. Them getting home-field advantage for this game is a big advantage for them and gives me just a bit more faith in them handling the business. They haven't lost a game this season in front of the Bills Mafia. They only lost four games this season, and the Week 18 loss was one that didn't much matter as they were already locked into the #2 spot for the postseason. Last week against the Broncos, they fell behind early, going down on a long touchdown pass, but that was virtually all that the Broncos got from the offense. The Bills looked locked in on offense after the first quarter as well. They got 120 yards and a touchdown from James Cook, and two touchdown passes from Josh Allen. The Bills owned the game as well, holding the time-of-possession battle 2:1 over the Broncos. Not only did they milk the clock, but their defense also stopped their opponent.

In the first matchup between the two of these teams, the Ravens won the game. It wasn't just that the Ravens won, they dominated the Bills. In Baltimore, they were able to beat the Bills 35-10. Derrick Henry had almost 200 yards and a touchdown. Lamar Jackson found the endzone on the ground, and only needed to throw the ball 18 times. Like I said, the strategy is to keep Josh Allen off of the field. The Bills got very little going in this game with Allen completing just over half of his passes and not getting a touchdown pass. They had the ball for slightly less time than the Ravens, but they had almost 200 fewer yards than Baltimore. I think this game will be a similar process to the first, I'm going to back the under 51.5.

