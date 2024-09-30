Titans Will Earn First Win On Monday Night Football

Titans vs. Dolphins, 7:30 ET

We had two Monday Night Football games last week and we have another two this week. I can't say that I'm disappointed as both of them provided cash for me last week and I hope for the same here. I read the reason is that the NFL promised more games to Disney or something and that's why we have a few Monday Night Football doubleheaders. Again, I'm not disappointed about it - if the only game we would get on Monday Night would be the Titans against the Dolphins I would be pretty bummed. As always, thanks to sports betting this game has relevance.

The Titans may be 0-3 but I have to give them a bit of credit that they are actually tying to be a good football team. I know they've struggled to put together a complete game, but they've been struggling to put together a full game for years now. Will Levis doesn't look great, and certainly has some learning curves and struggles. Levis is 64-for-94 on the season with 579 yards and four touchdowns. Then there are the five interceptions he's thrown. Not all of them are his fault, but some of them were very bad throws. The results may not show it, but they look like they are knocking on the door of getting a win. The problem is it becomes a big struggle when you rely on your defense to be perfect, and then give the opponent extra possessions and little help on offense. I actually do like the Titans defense and tonight they get to face a terrible quarterback. Expect them to load the box against DeVon Achane and the Miami running game, daring whoever Miami ends up using under center to beat them through the air. On offense, I think the Titans have all the weapons they need, but they have to get the playmakers into space and then Levis has to get them the ball.

The Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to the IR and will not have him for another month, if at all this season. Miami now has Skylar Thompson taking over for them. The number one question for the franchise shouldn't be how will Thompson do, it should be why does Miami not have a stronger backup quarterback considering the club has an injury-prone quarterback as their starter? We won't know that answer, but the Dolphins have to figure something out soon. Thompson made the start last week against the Seahawks and got nothing going. He was 13-for-19 which is fine, but for just 107 yards in the game and no touchdowns. I suppose we should give him a bit of credit that there were no interceptions either. They only had a total of 205 yards against the Seahawks and clearly couldn't get much going on the ground with just 65 rushing yards. Again, the strategy was to force Miami to try and beat Seattle through the air. The Dolphins defense has always been suspect so without an offense, I think this will be even worse.

The Titans are not a team that I expected to be very good this season, and if Tua was around, I would've expected Tennessee to win the game. However, he isn't and I think the Titans really want this one. I expect them to have a good game plan. I think they have the better defense, and their offense is good enough provided Levis doesn't make too many stupid plays. Back the Titans to win this one on the road.

