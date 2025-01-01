Texas Should Embarrass Arizona State

Texas vs. Arizona State, 1:00 ET

Happy New Year! I hope this year brings you a ton of happiness, health, wealth, and everything else your heart desires. It is always interesting having the College Football games happening today because we will have the 2025 champion, but pretty much everything happened during 2024. So while there are new beginnings for everyone else, these teams - and the others - are looking to end their year with a strong note. Let's see how we should break down the game between Texas and Arizona State.

Texas had an impressive season under Steve Sarkisan, ending the season with a strong 12-2 record. I would say overall the team met or potentially even exceeded expectations. They had a dominant offense and their defense was strong as well. With their first season in the SEC, I think they put forth a really strong showing. They went to the Championship game and fell just a bit short against Georgia, losing in overtime. Quinn Ewers has been great for the team this year, despite missing a few games. If he struggles, they can also turn to one of the best backups in College Football with Arch Manning on the bench. The team's running game has been a bit inconsistent, showing signs that the offense relies a bit too much on the pass, but I think the team does a pretty good job of mixing things up a bit. In this game, I expect Texas to try and attack on the ground just as much as they do through the air. I would be a bit surprised if the offense has any prolonged struggle as I don't think the strength of the Sun Devils is on the defensive side of the ball.

The Sun Devils put together a really nice campaign themselves this season going 11-2 and winning the Big 12 Championship. As a result of their victory, they were placed into the College Football Playoff. I'm sure there are some people who will have complaints about it, but there will never be a perfect system. Arizona State's offense has looked good this year, scoring over 30 points in eight of their 13 games. They did lose to Cincinnati and to Texas Tech this year, both of which are decent enough teams, but probably not ones you want to lose to if you want to make a case as to why the Sun Devils deserve to be here. The strength of Arizona State will be their offensive attack. For the year, their quarterback, Sam Leavitt threw for 2,663 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He was sacked 16 times for the year, and I am a bit concerned that the pass rush of Texas will put Leavitt on the ground repeatedly.

If this game turns into a battle within the trenches, Texas is going to absolutely murder Arizona State. If this is a game that turns into a shoot out, Texas still probably has a better shot to win the game. However, Arizona might be able to keep up with them if that is the case. Their best bet here is to use the offense to their advantage - mix up plays, milk the clock, and keep the Texas offense on the sideline. If they can tire out the Texas defense a bit, they have a good chance to cover. I really don't think they have a chance to win. I also think everything has to go right for Arizona State to cover this game. I'll back Texas to cover the big spread in this one.

