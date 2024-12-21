Tease This Game Between Steelers And Ravens

Steelers vs. Ravens, 4:30 ET

It is ideal that this game gets played on a Saturday and isn't lumped in with the larger slate of Sunday. I'm sure they would've flexed this to the Sunday Night Football game anyway, but it is nice that we get it on Saturday. This game won't necessarily solely decide the division, and both teams should make the playoffs. How should we bet on this great game between the Steelers and Ravens? Read on to find out.

The Steelers come into the game with a 10-4 record for the season, but three of their four losses have come on the road this season. They are 3-2 over their past five games with the two losses coming against the Browns and the Eagles. Their three wins all came against division foes, beating the Browns, Bengals, and the Ravens. The team hasn't been overly consistent on offense this season, but they have looked better since Russell Wilson took over under center. The biggest question in this one really shouldn't be about the offense though it will be about if TJ Watt will be on the field for them or not. They also are not sure if Donte Jackson, one of their cornerbacks will take the field. Watt didn't participate in the walkthrough on Tuesday, and at the time of writing this it was unclear if he participated in practice. The Steelers are holding opponents to 94.4 rushing yards per game, fourth best in the league. Their passing defense isn't quite as good. The Ravens are the second-best rushing team in football. They allowed 124 yards to the Ravens on the ground in their first matchup, and held Derrick Henry to his second-lowest total all season.

The Ravens are just 9-5 for the season, but if they win, that puts them and the Steelers with the same record. The difference will be between playing a home game and playing a road game to start the playoffs in a couple of weeks as they won't get the Bye week. Over the past five games, the Ravens have alternated wins and losses. Their wins came against the Bengals, Chargers, and Giants. The Giants, last week, are one of the worst teams in football, so that isn't all that impressive. The two losses were against the aforementioned Steelers and the Eagles. Their other losses were to the Browns, Chiefs, and Raiders. The Raiders and Browns don't really seem to be very understandable losses, but things happen. Lamar Jackson is playing great football this season and is the only real threat to Josh Allen's MVP run. The Ravens defense is not good against the pass, allowing the second most passing yards in the league. The strength of the Steelers is not the passing game, but Wilson should find some holes in the secondary.

I do think that the Ravens are going to win this game. If Watt is out for this game, it will be a big handicap for the team. However, I think this line is a bit too big. This is an ideal game to tease as Baltimore is -6.5 and you can take them at -0.5 for a teaser and add in the Bengals to drop them down to -1.5. That's the way I'm playing it. If I had to play it straight, I'd take the points in this one. Mike Tomlin at +6 against a division rival is too much to risk.

