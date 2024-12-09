Take A Shot On This +200 Dog Tonight

Blackhawks vs. Rangers, 7:00 ET

I was able to get us another win on the ice in the last play, and I am on a nice little roll here. There aren't too many other options for betting today or most days this week, as college football is winding down, so it is a great time to get hockey going. I typically enjoy hockey most when it is the playoffs, but this has been a good regular season. This might not be the best game of the slate, but I do have a play I like in one as the Blackhawks take on the Rangers.

The Blackhawks are off to a terrible start, costing their original coach their job. Currently, they are 8-17-2 for the season and are just 4-9-2 on the road. The problem, at least to me, wasn't the coaching. They simply don't have enough talent on their roster to make this team successful. Connor Bedard is on the team but outside of him they don't have that much going for them. Bedard leads the team in points and assists, but has just five goals this season. I think opposing teams are doing a better job on him this year, trying to make sure he doesn't get any open shots. They are currently in the midst of a five game losing streak and have lost nine of their last 11 games. They've scored two or fewer goals in seven of the eleven games. Arvid Soderblom is likely to be in the net for the Blackhawks tonight. He is just 1-6-1 for the season. He is allowing just 2.60 goals against per game and has a .915 save percentage which is pretty good, but he isn't getting much support.

The Rangers are better than the Blackhawks, but that isn't exactly an accomplishment. They have a lot of room for improvement as well and currently sit at 14-11-1 for the year with just a 7-6-1 record at home this year. They aren't playing exactly consistent hockey at the moment, having alternated wins and losses over their past five games with three losses. Prior to this alternation, they also lost five consecutive games. Losing seven of nine is never a good look, but perhaps this will be a good stretch for them. This is their last game of a homestand, and as mentioned, they aren't exactly world-beaters at home. For the season, they are averaging 3.27 goals per game and allowing about three to opponents. Tonight the Rangers are putting Igor Shesterkin in the net, and he has been pretty average with just a 9-9-1 record, a 2.99 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

This isn't going to be a very popular post, but I think the Blackhawks are being a bit too disrespected here. The Rangers are good, but eventually Chicago has to win a game, and New York isn't in great form at the moment. I actually somewhat like Soderblom as a goalie and think that he can at least keep the Blackhawks in the game. The smarter play is probably to take under six for the game, but realistically I think that the Blackhawks can win this game at +215. It isn't the safest play I've ever had, but I'll take it.



