Super Bowl 2025 Opening Lines: Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl 2025 will be a rematch from 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 with Patrick Mahomes winning his then-second Super Bowl MVP, out-dueling Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, who scored four total touchdowns.

There will be a ton of stuff to gamble on for Super Bowl 2025: Sides, totals, Gatorade color, time spent singing the national anthem, Kendrick Lamar's first song, etc. We'll discuss those bets in due time. But, first, let's start with the big Super Bowl markets, such as the moneyline, spread, and total.

Super Bowl LIX Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 9:40 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 26.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Moneyline: Kansas City (-130) | Philadelphia (+105)

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Eagles +1.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

KC successfully defended its Super Bowl LVII win over Philly by repeating in a 25-22 overtime win vs. the San Francisco 49ers in last year's Big Game. Their 32-29 nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 AFC title game allows the Chiefs to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. Before that, Kansas City beat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round.

The Eagles blew the doors off the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the 2025 NFC Championship to make their second Super Bowl in the last three years. Philadelphia's first two playoff victims were the Green Bay Packers (22-10) in the wild-card round and the Los Angeles Rams (28-22) in the divisional round.

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.