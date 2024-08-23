Sun Will Rise Above Sky And Shine Offensively

Sky vs. Sun, 7:30 ET

It has been a magical season for me with the WNBA betting, but I am hoping it isn't coming into a slump as I've lost my past two picks. That isn't a shocker or anything, I'm still somewhere around 75 or 80% on the picks specifically posted at Outkick (I occasionally post on X as well). I am hoping to get back on track and get us a winner in this one tonight as the Sky take on the Sun.

The Sky have an interesting campaign. They built a decent enough roster after losing their most talented player to trade in the offseason as Kahleah Copper said she wanted out. They drafted Kamila Cordosa with their first draft pick and she was injured to start the season. They then took Angel Reese later in the draft. It was a bit of a mixed response from analysts if she would work out, but there is one thing about her that doesn't show up in the stat sheet: she is a very hard worker with a high engine motor. A lot has been made about her double-doubles, and if she should be Rookie of the Year. The reality is that the double-doubles are cool, but not as exciting when you're playing down 20, searching for the points with seconds remaining. And, as far as Rookie of the Year, it isn't going to happen. There was certainly value on her for a while, but the race is over. We will have to see what the Sky are building for next year as they kind of threw in the towel on the season by trading away Marina Mabrey to the team they face tonight. They handed the keys to the team over to Chennedy Carter, a dynamic scorer that hasn't stuck around on any team, and Reese who really just reminds me of Dennis Rodman - a compliment, trust me.

The Sun have higher hopes than the Sky for this season. It is essentially championship or bust for Connecticut as they continue to produce a very strong season. For the year, the team is 20-7 with half of their losses coming against tomorrow's opponent, the Liberty. They have only played three games since the All-Star/Olympic break, and are 2-1 in those games. The Atlanta Dream, who are playing good basketball, are the team that took down the Sun. The wins the Sun have gotten were both against bad teams - the Wings and the Sparks. The aforementioned Mabrey was brought to the team to try and add some outside shooting and overall playmaking to the roster. It will take some time to adjust, but after scoring 17 points for them in her debut, she has scored just 11 and 5 points in her last two games. Obviously she can impact the game in other ways - her defense has been much better this year - but it might be best if she orchestrates the offense and can get Dewanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas the ball. Thomas has been the team's assist leader in all three games since Mabrey came over.

The Sun aren't exactly a prolific offensive team, but they have a lot of pieces that can beat you. The Sky could actually keep this game fairly close because the Sun have a bigger game tomorrow and they have a big interior that will be disruptive to what the Sun want. However, they have no one to guard Mabrey or really anyone else on the perimeter for the Sun. I also think that while Reese and Cordosa are good players, Thomas and Bonner can find their way to score against both of them. The Sky have allowed at least 85 points to opponents in all three games since returning. I think that keeps up here as the Sun find their way over 82.5 points in this one. Back their team total to go over.