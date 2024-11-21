Steelers Are Going To Bully Browns

Steelers vs. Browns, 8:15 ET

Football returns to us tonight with the kickoff of Week 12. Thursday Night Football has actually given us some really good games this season as the scheduling has been much better this season than last season. This one doesn't have quite as much excitement behind it due to the Browns significantly underperforming, but the expectations were high for this one when the season started. Now we have the Steelers looking amazing facing the Browns who look terrible.

The Steelers are 8-2 and keep rolling. They've won five straight, including a win over the Ravens last week. Shout out to my buddy Geoff Clark for calling out that game and saying to take the Steelers with the points. It was a rock fight, but they ultimately cast the last stone and were able to get the win. The Steelers were able to do it with an outstanding defensive effort. They forced a fumble early in the game which led to their first field goal. They got an interception late in the game and were able to prevent the game-tying 2-point conversion after the Ravens scored a late touchdown. The Steelers haven't looked great with Russell Wilson under center, but he has given them a bit more of an offensive dynamic. With Justin Fields under center, the Steelers were essentially just running the ball. With Wilson, the threat of being beat by receivers is at least there. The Steelers haven't always been great in Cleveland, but the Steelers almost certainly a better in every aspect than the Browns.

What is the point of Cleveland winning this game? If they lose, they have a better chance to get the #1 pick and grab a franchise quarterback. If they choose to let DeShaun Watson remain under center next year due to contract issues, at least they could have their rookie learn instead of being tossed into the fire. Just a thought, Cleveland fans, don't yell at me because you don't want to see Watson play again. In any case, the Browns have just one win in the last five games and it came against the Ravens. They lost to the Eagles, Bengals, Chargers, and Saints. Jameis Winston has played well in his time with the team, providing the offense with a bit of a jolt. However, the Browns defense, a staple from last year, has been terrible. The Steelers offense isn't great, but they should have an edge in this one.

The Steelers like to run the ball and the Browns are one of the 10 worst defenses against the run in the game. Wilson will be able to get passes complete when he has a chance, but the Browns secondary is a bit better and more average overall. The line actually opened higher, but I don't agree with the movement. The Steelers defense alone will win this game for them. I'm taking Pittsburgh -3.5 in this one. I think they win, even on a short week, and cover the number.

