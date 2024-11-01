Stars Defense Will Stop Panthers In Finland Game

Panthers vs. Stars, 2:00 ET

I suffered the first loss of the hockey season in my last play. I won't sit here and tell you I expected to go the whole season without losing. It is part of the sports betting game, unfortunately. And, as much as I wish I was always correct, I probably wouldn't bother writing articles about why I play these games if I was doing nothing but cashing. The public accountability can help at times. Still, losing sucks and I don't plan to let it continue. Today we put a play on an early game between the Panthers and the Stars.

The Panthers, fresh off winning the Stanley Cup last season, are off to a nice beginning to this campaign, picking up where they left off last year. This season, they have started with a 7-3-1 record and are 5-2-0 on the road, and 4-1 over their past five contests. In the first three games of this road trip, they've won all of their games by at least two goals. Their defense has been acceptable to this point in the season, but really the offense is what has carried the team. They have put up at least four goal in six of their 11 games. The problem is, when the offense struggles, the team has virtually no shot at winning. They are 1-4 when scoring three or fewer goals. This afternoon, they are probably going to have Sergei Bobrovskey in the net. Bobrovsky has put together a decent enough start going 5-2-1, allowing 2.97 goals per game, but he does have a .892 save percentage. He has been locked in most of the season, allowing three or fewer goals in six of the eight games he has played.

The Stars are also off to a great start and dreaming of accomplishing what their opponents in this game did last season. Dallas is 7-2-0 to start the season, but they probably wish this game was actually in Dallas (it is being played in Finland) because they are 5-0-0 on their home ice. Over their past five games they are 3-2, with losses coming to the Sabres and Capitals. In their wins, they scored at least four goals, and in the losses they only scored two goals in each game. Overall, the strength of this Stars team has come on the defensive side of the ice. They have allowed 1.89 goals against per game which is the best mark in the league. They will likely have Jake Oettinger in the net today. He has been outstanding for the Stars this year, going 5-1-0 with just 1.84 goals allowed per game. He has the third best save percentage in the league at .938 and already has a shutout. He also hasn't allowed more than three goals in any game this season.

I think the Stars should win this game today. I don't love that the game is in Finland, because that can throw some things off, but if the Panthers don't score four goals in a game, they typically lose. And, with Oettinger in the net, I expect a low score from the Panthers. I'm going to back the Stars to win this one, and I'd expect them to probably lose tomorrow if they win today. For now, take the Stars today at -110.