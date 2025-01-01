Running Games Will Milk Clock In Notre Dame Vs Georgia

Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 8:45 ET

It always is interesting to me that New Year's Eve gets all of the attention. Movies are always about what you do that night and how you end the year or who you end it with. People are obsessed with finding the right party or correct spot to be in. You want that special kiss right at midnight, or whatever. I just don't get it. New Year's Eve is almost always brutal. Bars are packed and expensive, and it is hard to get a good drink if you buy one of the packages. New Year's Day gives us opportunity to start something over, and gives us three great football games. What more can you want? We close out the day with a game between Notre Dame and Georgia.

Notre Dame enters this game with a 12-1 record and having already won their first matchup in the College Football Playoffs. They took down Indiana University in that first game with a final of 27-17. I'm not sure what people were expecting (there was a lot of frustration that Indiana got in and even more after they lost). I knew Indiana wouldn't win the game or put up that much of a fight, but are viewers expecting every game of the College Football Playoffs to be a one-score game? That doesn't happen in the pros, why would that happen here? Notre Dame ended up putting together a really nice season after their embarrassing loss to Northern Illinois. I was at that game and when I watched it, I was amazed at how poor the Fighting Irish were against the run. They've cleaned up their act and won every game since that point. The team is a run first team, and I am still not exactly convinced that Riley Leonard is a very good quarterback. For the year, he has just 2,293 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. I question if he can get the ball into his receivers hands when he needs to, and think it will be especially difficult against a tough Georgia defense.

Georgia is always one of the best teams in the country and this year was no difference. The Bulldogs have done virtually everything right this year with the exception of two games. The first was against Alabama in what was the best game of the year. They fell behind big against their rival and fought all the way back to take the lead. Unfortunately for them, it wasn't very long lasting as they gave up a touchdown immediately and fell short. The other loss came against Ole Miss, but it didn't matter too much as they still ended up in the SEC Championship game where they beat the Texas Longhorns. You can argue with me if you want, but I have the Longhorns ranked higher than Notre Dame. It took an overtime victory to beat Texas, but Georgia got it done. There were some hiccups along the way (I'm looking at you, 8 OT game against Georgia Tech) but the Bulldogs came out on top more often than not. Carson Beck will not be under center, but Gunner Stockton, who led the team after Beck was injured against Texas should be a capable replacement.

I think both teams are going to end up relying on the run in this game. Notre Dame prefers to play that way and won't abandon it now. I have to wonder what the line on this game would be if Beck was playing, but with Stockton under center, I would guess that the team looks to run the ball more often. As much as I hate to admit it, Notre Dame should probably win this game. I think this game goes under the total though. Both defenses will be the focal points, and the running game will keep the clock moving. I'm backing under 44.5 in this one.

