Is This Really The Start Of A New Era In Chicago?

If you grew up in Chicago, or had a friend that did, you have probably heard the phrase Bear Down over and over again. Seemingly every year, my delusional friends think that the Bears are going to be in the Super Bowl. Every year, they are disappointed by players underperforming or coaching mishaps, or a little bit of everything. I suppose other cities feel the same way about their team, but the undying optimism that Bears have at the beginning of every season is mesmerizing. Even though I grew up in Chicago, I was never a Bears fan. The stories I've heard about them are all from the 1985 championship - two years before I was born, and a one-and-done season when they expected a dynasty to happen. They made it to the Super Bowl once in my lifetime, and after starting with a kickoff return for a touchdown, they ultimately lost to the Colts. This year, though, it does actually feel different. It feels like this could be the start of something big in Chicago.

The change is coming from the offense. You've probably heard that Chicago is where receivers go to die. That isn't quite true considering they've gotten good outputs from Brandon Marshall a while ago, Allen Robinson a few years ago, and now DJ Moore. The wide receiver room is deeper than I can ever remember it with Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze available targets. Allen is injury prone, but still could still be one of the most consistent options available. There is no doubt he is talented, just have to wonder if he can make it through a whole season. Odunze was the second first round draft pick from the Bears. He already looks like a good route runner and like he will have the makings of a talented option to haul in passes. He doesn't have a ton of height or anything, but he is a strong receiver with speed. The running game should improve as well with D'Andre Swift taking the majority of handoffs. Swift is a talented back who started in Detroit before going to Philadelphia last season. He only had two 100-yard rushing games last year, both at the start of the season, but he was a strong contributor and even helped the Eagles in the passing game a bit. Khalil Herbert is the other Bears back, and he should be able to provide a nice change of pace and even some receptions. Cole Kmet isn't one of the first names that pops into your head when you think about the best tight ends in the league. With the talent around him, he could have his best season.

The biggest addition or change isn't one that we've even talked about - it is Caleb Williams. The quarterback and new leader of the Bears has already shown a lot of reasons why he was the first overall pick in the draft. Williams looks like he can throw the short pass and deep pass with accuracy. He also looks like he can throw on the run. Media members were gushing over a throw he made in a preseason game to Kmet, where he was on the run and threw a dart. Before the draft, you were pretty much in one of two camps: Justin Fields is good enough, or Caleb Williams is the answer. I think that will be solved rather quickly into this season. Outside of Chicago, people tended to all agree that Williams was the most talented player in the draft, but they did question if he could lead a winner. USC wasn't exactly a powerhouse even with Williams under center for the past few years. Now he is equipped with what should be his most talented team ever and if the line can keep him upright, he could put a ton of great numbers up even in the rookie year.

Defensively the Bears should be pretty good. Last year they made a trade for Montez Sweat and it made a huge difference for the team. After getting Sweat, the team finished the year 5-4 and allowed 20 points per game. Before Sweat was on the team, the Bears were 2-6. In those eight games, they allowed 27 points per game. It isn't just one player that makes all of the difference for a team, but this was a clear turning point. I think the rest of the defense is fairly average, but if they can replicate that second half success they had, this might be the most complete team the Bears have had in years.

As far as the actual schedule, here is how I expect the season to go for them:

Titans - Win

Texas - Loss

Colts - Loss

Rams - Loss

Panthers - Win

Jaguars - Win

Commanders - Win

Cardinals - Loss

Patriots - Win

Packers - Loss

Vikings - Win

Lions - Loss

49ers - Loss

Vikings - Win

Lions - Win

Seahawks - Win

Packers - Loss

That puts the Bears at a 9-8 record. With a line of 9.5 there isn't much room for error here. I think that the Bears could find a way to get to 10 wins, but that seems like everything would have to go well. Betting on the under is probably the more logical choice as it is likely that Williams will have some rookie struggles. This does seem like the start of something big in Chicago, but this year still might take a little time for everything to gel. I'm going to back the Bears to win exactly 9 games at +350.