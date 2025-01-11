Ravens Will Repeat Pittsburgh Beat Down From A Couple Of Weeks Ago

Steelers vs. Ravens, 8:00 ET

The Godfather, Star Wars (the original ones), Indiana Jones, Snap, Crackle, and Pop, and eggs, bacon, and hashbrowns, are some of the things you might think of for a trilogy or a trio. While no trio will be perfect, it is hard to argue about the intrigue or success that the three things have had. This game, between the Steelers and Ravens, will be the third installment this season between the two teams and rivals. Let’s cash on the closing chapter of this trilogy.

I’ll start here by saying that Mike Tomlin is a guy that I have a ton of respect for. He’s created a winning club year in and year out with the Steelers despite not always having the best of anything. Sure, Antonio Brown might’ve been the best receiver for a while, and they’ve had great players, but this team, the past two year’s especially, has found ways to win despite not having the biggest talents on the field. They did lose last week to the Bengals, and they’ve lost four straight games now, three of them to playoff teams. The NFL didn’t do them any favors by making them play three games in 10 days, but the same situation was placed on two of their opponents, the Chiefs, and Ravens. The concern that I have about the Steelers is that their offense has essentially disappeared. They have scored 57 points in four games. I do think they can have success against the Ravens, but the Steelers don’t want to air out the ball, and that’s where Baltimore has been susceptible this season.

The Ravens have had a more interesting season. Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate once again, and might not get it because Josh Allen is a beast and voters will likely give it to him since he hasn’t had the award yet. The Ravens ended the season with a 12-5 record. Remember they lost two games early in the year and there was a bit of panic about if this team was going to be successful. Derrick Henry and Jackson alleviated that concern fairly quickly. Their offense looks good at the moment, but let’s take a second here and realize that they played the Giants and Browns in two of those games. Sure, they faced the Texans and Steelers as well, and put up convincing wins. The question is if Lamar Jackson can get over his playoff woes and lead them to victory.

I don’t think there is much of a question on if the Ravens will win. I think the bigger thought has to be if they can cover this game. Mike Tomlin will have his team ready, and will make adjustments from their game a few weeks ago where they lost 34-17. They are going to try and keep Jackson and Henry on the sidelines, but the Steelers offense is once again bad. Russell Wilson has struggled and looked rough against a Bengals team that was a fantasy opponent’s dream. I think the Ravens cover this game, but I have to say, I’m reducing the size of the bet simply out of respect for Tomlin and this being a matchup with two very familiar teams.