Ravens Will End Eagles Streak

Eagles vs. Ravens, 3:25 ET

It seems rather fitting that the weekend of Thanksgiving we get two teams facing off with birds as their team mascot. The battle of the birds, featuring the Eagles and Ravens, takes place today for the game of the week. This game should have a bit of everything - good passing, great running, smart coaching, and talented quarterbacks. Let's dive in and see which team you should fly with.

The Eagles are probably the hottest team in football right now, running their record to 9-2 after the win against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. It was a bit of a slow game, but the Eagles broke it open, just as they did against the Commanders the week prior. Saquon Barkely looks like he might be the best free agent signing in the league. The Eagles have won seven straight games, all of which have come after the bye week. I won't say this was a ridiculously tough schedule as every team they've played is now unlikely to make the playoffs. Sure, the Bengals are still good, but they destroyed that team as they won that game in Cincinnati 37-17. Jalen Hurst has been great, tossing just one interception in his last eight games. Last week was the first time he didn't score a touchdown in five games, and I'd expect that he gets back into the endzone in this one.

The Ravens could also contend for one of the hottest teams in football. The biggest difference is that they lost a game recently - a divisional game against the Steelers. They also lost a game against the Browns in Cleveland not too long ago either. Their other two losses were early in the season, losing to both the Chiefs and the Raiders. For whatever reason, there are some games where Baltimore just looks average and others where they look super dominant. Last week, they traveled to Los Angeles and took down the Chargers in the battle of the Harbaugh brothers. In this one, the Eagles have one of the best defenses against the pass. That somewhat plays into the hands of the Ravens as they prefer to run the ball. The Eagles also have a good run defense so don't expect a ton of running room, but Baltimore is smart with play calling so they may be able to keep the Eagles defense on their toes.

This is a game that it seems like you should just take the points and not look back. However, I think the Eagles eventually have to lose. The Ravens are a good run defense and that could shut down Barkley a bit. I don't trust Jalen Hurts, even against a bad passing defense. I'll take the Ravens -3 at home, and nervously sit through the whole game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024