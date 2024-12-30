Rangers Will Struggle To Score Against Bobrovsky

Rangers vs. Panthers, 7:00 ET

Surprisingly successful. That's how I answered a friend the other day when he asked me how my NHL betting was going this season. One thing I've done better of this year than last year is finding good spots to play the NHL rather than forcing plays. I like hockey, but it is my least favorite sport to watch until the playoffs or overtime. I never could skate, so I didn't play it and develop a love for it until I was older. Still, this has been a fun and successful season. I'm hoping that I've found another good spot here as the Rangers take on the Panthers.

The Rangers come into this game struggling to start the year with just a 16-18-1 record. They are exactly .500 on the road to this point with nine wins and nine losses (no overtime games). I actually prefer teams that don't have a ton of overtime games as it usually means they are either terrible or great on a given night. This season the offense has been the Rangers biggest issue, scoring just 2.80 goals per game. Over their past five contests, losses in four of them, they've scored a total of six goals, and three of those goals came in their lone victory. They are allowing about three goals per game as well. Over the past five games, they have allowed 17 goals, with 11 coming in the last two games, both road losses. Of their 18 losses, 14 of them have been by more than one goal. It is expected that they put Igor Shesterkin in the net tonight. He is 11-14-1 for the year, allowing three goals per game, but has a .908 save percentage. He has struggled at times this month, being pulled in two of his past five outings and allowing 26 goals in nine games. He's allowed five goals in three games and just two or fewer in the other six.

The Panthers are one of the best teams in all of hockey and the defending champions looking to pave their way to hoist the trophy for the second consecutive year. Florida is 22-13-2 for the year and 10-7-1 when defending their home ice. They've played fairly well lately with a 3-2 record over their past five games, but they have lost their last two contests 4-0. It is a bit rare for this team to be shut out, considering they're averaging around 3.30 goals per game this year. Over the last 11 games, the team is 7-4, and they've been shutout in all four of them. These four games are also the only times this season that they've been shutout. Over the seven wins, just four of them have been by more than two goals, so they are also playing in tight contests. It has been confirmed that they will have their number one goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky in the net tonight. For the year he is 16-7-1 with a 2.80 goals against per game average. That number is good, but I do have some concern over the .895 save percentage. He has allowed 16 goals over seven games this month and is either allowing just one goal, or three or more.

I think this line is a bit high for the Panthers, but I also think they win so it is hard for me to take the risk on the Rangers when I don't feel like there is true value or confidence in them. Instead, I think the best bet here is to play the Rangers team total under 2.5 goals for the game. I wouldn't be surprised if this game ended 2-0 or 6-2 with the Panthers winning, so I do think that the best bet here is the Rangers team total under.

