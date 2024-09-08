Rams Will Get Revenge Against Hyped-Up Lions

Rams vs. Lions, 8:20 ET

Hard to believe that this is one of only two more football games that we have for Week 1 of the NFL season. We've waited 200+ days for football to start back up and now we are already almost a week complete for the year. Sunday Night Football typically has one of the best matchups of the week and this one certainly doesn't disappoint as we get two good teams with high expectations as the Rams face the Lions in the season opener.

Let's go back a bit to last season. In this same stadium, the Rams season came to an end. After battling to get into the playoffs, pushing their record to 10-7 for the year, they snuck in and had to head to Detroit to play. Matt Stafford was outstanding in the game with 367 passing yards, but it wasn't quite enough. The team had their shots, but they lost the game 24-23. The first half of that game was all offense, with the teams combining for 38 points. The second half saw the Lions and Rams defenses both lock in and score just nine points, on three field goals. The Rams took a gamble and punted the ball with about four minutes left but couldn't stop the Lions from getting first downs, which ultimately cost them the game. This season will look a bit different from the Rams as they should have a more healthy offense with Cooper Kupp and Puka Naku. On defense, the team had arguably the biggest loss of any team on defense with Aaron Donald retiring. Now, teams won't need to double-team one of the historically greatest defensive players we've seen in quite some time. The Lions offense is very good, so it could be rather difficult for the Rams to contain them in this game. No matter the outcome of this game, I have to assume the Rams will be one of the main threats to the 49ers to win the division.

If you subscribe to the Athletic, or follow their stories at all, you'll know that one team has more hype/hope than any other this season. That team would be these Detroit Lions. Why do they have the hype? Possibly because they won two playoff games and then dropped the third one to the 49ers. Losing in the conference finals, the team probably went further than people even imagined they would earlier in the year. Detroit has one of the more complete teams, but there are reasons to be concerned this season. Let's start with some of the points my buddy Geoff Clark brought up in his Outkick article about the Lions. He mentioned that they were oddly successful with their 4th down conversions. His argument mainly is that the Lions won't be able to have the same success this season. In addition, Jared Goff had an amazing season last year, and there is reason to think he will regress this year. Goff was second in yards and fourth in touchdowns last season. Can he replicate that productivity? With his offense, he should be able to considering most of the stats were the same as 2022. The defense for the Lions were beatable, but not dominating. The hype makes sense for the Lions, they were great last year, and improved from the previous year.

I have a hard time believing both teams will come out of the gate and put up a ton of points in the opening game of the season. I feel like defenses are a bit more prepared. The Lions are at home and the place should be rocking considering the excitement around this team, but I'm not sure that's enough. I lean toward the under for this game because I think the defenses will be a little more crisp. I am putting a play on a side here as I think the Rams have this one circled and are looking for revenge. I'm going to take the Rams +4 in the game.

