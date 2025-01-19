Rams Being Disrespected Against Eagles

Rams vs. Eagles, 3:00 ET

We've reached the second day of the NFL Divisional Round and are going to see who will play who in the Conference Championship Games. These games, on paper, feature better matchups than yesterday, so I'm pretty excited about this one. In this game, we have two teams who have both made the Super Bowl in recent years. The Rams and Eagles look to take one step closer to the end goal of making, and winning, the Super Bowl.

The Rams are the underdog in this game but let's take a look at how they got here and then examine their team a bit. The Rams were dominant in their first game of the playoffs against a very good Vikings team. Did Minnesota play well? No, but that might be more something to attribute to how the Rams played and performed than it is about the Vikings themselves. The Rams recorded nine sacks against the Vikings. NINE SACKS. That's an absurd amount for a playoff game. The Vikings got virtually nothing going and the Rams had answers for everything that they wanted to do. It was interesting to me that the two teams that beat the Vikings this year were the Rams and Lions, both did it twice. The defense performed well, but keep in mind the offense looked good too. Kyren Williams had just 76 yards, but did catch a touchdown. The passing attack had to do very little with Matt Stafford completing 19-of-27 passes and two touchdowns. I won't say the offense was outstanding, and do think they need to play significantly better in this one if they want to get the victory. The Eagles defense is great against the pass, the best in the league, actually. Against the run, they've been good as well, but not quite as dominant. They finished with the second best defense in terms of points, but the Chargers were first and they looked terrible in their only playoff game.

The Eagles are one of the best teams in football and have very few holes in their roster. It may sound fairly obvious saying that considering they are one of just eight teams remaining. However, they've been dominant for the majority of the season, having only a few games that they were outplayed. Last week certainly wasn't one of them as they asserted their dominance over the Packers once again. In that game, the Eagles jumped out to a nice 10-0 lead and didn't allow the Packers to score until the second half of the game. Jalen Hurts didn't have to do much for the Eagles, but he was able to complete 13-of-21 passes and two of them went for touchdowns. The rest of the time he was able to turn around and hand the ball off to Saquon Barkley. Barkley didn't make it into the endzone, but he still ended with 119 yards on 25 carries. The Rams rushing defense hasn't been very good this season, and if they let Barkley get any room to operate, he will run wild on them. The Rams pass defense isn't great either, but they certainly were phenomenal against Darnold and the Vikings.

I have a ton of respect for the Rams, specifically Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. I think the line is a little disrespectful toward the Rams. They know how to win on the road, and even though they have to travel across the country, I think this is too many points to give up. I'm going to take the points in this one. I'll back the Rams here.

