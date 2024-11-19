Purdue Takes On Marquette Let's Bet On It

Purdue vs. Marquette, 9:00 ET

We were able to grab a nice win on the hardwood yesterday with the Gonzaga Bulldogs taking care of business. We may be able to ride that team a bit before the books catch up to just how good they are and give value to the continuity from last year to this year. Tonight we get a game between two very good teams, both ranked, as Purdue takes on Marquette in Milwaukee.

Purdue comes into this game with a 4-0 record, but this is the first time they have to travel away from the house to play. Purdue has already faced some decent completion, including taking down the previously #2 ranked Alabama in their most recent game. Alabama is a really good team, and they played fairly well, but they really couldn't get stops when they needed it. Purdue shot 50% from the floor, and 56% of the time from behind the three-point line. In fact, the only spot they shoot poorly from is the free throw line, and I would expect that to return to the norm. Prior to facing Alabama, they had Yale. Purdue jumped out to a comfortable lead in the first half of the game, and pretty much just traded buckets in the second half. The offense has been really good this year, something I thought would be a bit questionable with the loss of Zach Edey. The defense doesn't seem to be quite as stout, but they've faced one of the toughest players to guard and did well.

Marquette is off to a nice start, but the past two games they've been pushed a bit. Even after coming out on top, I'm a bit concerned that the team struggled against both Central Michigan and Maryland. Against Central Michigan, the team was only able to win by eight points. Maybe it was a matter of thinking they had already won and taking their foot off the gas. They were up 15 points over Central Michigan at halftime, but it doesn't seem like they tried as hard in the second half. In their most recent game against Maryland, they were down at halftime, but a big second half gave them the win. It doesn't appear that Marquette is great at getting stops, but they have a good offense that can score with the best of them. It will be interesting to see what happens in this one with the two offensively efficient teams, but neither looks like they have a great defense.

I think Purdue is a live dog in this game. It wouldn't shock me to see them win the game, and obviously cover the +5 points. However, I think the better play is to take over 152.5. The offenses have been very good, and although I don't expect Purdue to shoot as well on the road for the first time, I think they can still get to 70+ points. I'll back the over in this game.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024