Predators And Sabres Will Continue To Light The Lamps

Predators vs. Sabres, 7:00 ET

Well, that didn't work out very well for me. I think I must have completely misread that game between the Capitals and Senators. Either that or it was just not the result that I wanted. I thought it was going to be a low scoring game and I expected the Capitals, a better team with a better goalie, would be able to win the game. Neither thing happened. We will rebound here though and take on a game between the Predators and Sabres that takes place tonight in Buffalo.

The Predators are 18-24-7 for the season, and they haven't shown many signs of turning around this season. They are just 6-15-4 for the year on the road, struggling to get much going when they leave Nashville. For the year, the Predators are averaging just 2.65 goals per game, not generating much of a consistent offense. They are also allowing 3.20 goals against per game which isn't terrible, but it still does leave room for improvement, especially if your offense isn't contributing enough. One interesting note about their stats for the season is that they are taking more shots than their opponents. It isn't much, it is just one shot a game, but at least they are taking more shots than their opponent. Over the past five games, the team is 3-2, but they've lost the past two games. The games they've played in lately have also been rather high scoring with four of the five games going over 6.5 goals. Their goalie tonight should be Juuse Saros. He's been fine, but not great this season. He has an 11-20-6 record for the season, but has allowed just 2.86 goals allowed per game. He also has a .900 save percentage. He also is second in the league with four shutouts which means he can be great, but inconsistent.

The Sabres are another team that has some struggle this season with a 19-26-5 record. They've been better at home this year, but it isn't a substantial split. They are 10-12-3 on their home ice this year, which isn't amazing, but it is good enough. For the season, Buffalo is allowing 3.40 goals against per game which is a fairly high number. They are only scoring about 3.08 goals per game. They are also allowing two shots more to opponents than they are taking each game. While that isn't a drastic difference, it still is a problem and points to Buffalo's defense as being a key factor. Over the past five games, they Sabres are just 2-3. They've allowed just two goals to opponents in both wins, but at least three goals in the three losses. Their goalie tonight is likely to be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. For the year, he is 16-15-4 with a 2.97 goals against per game average and has a .898 save percentage. Neither of those numbers is that far off of what Saros has put up.

There doesn't seem to be much of an edge for either team when it comes to winning the game. Both goalies are fairly even. Neither team is that good, other than the Predators playing good hockey at the moment. The Sabres are a solid enough team, and have played well at home. However, the way the teams have been looking lately, I think the over is the best play in this one and that's what I'm going to take. Back the over here.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024