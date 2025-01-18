Player Prop And Teasing Angle For Texans Vs Chiefs

Texans vs. Chiefs, 4:30 ET

Last week, I went just 3-3 which isn't ideal, but it also isn't a reason to sound the alarms. As we get deeper into the playoffs, I may start writing about player props in addition to the game itself. This will be a bit of a dual article, as I have a player prop and way to tease this one. Going back again to last week, I wrote about how the NFL picked the Bills and Broncos game to be at the least ideal time. They did the same with this one between the Texans and Chiefs, will it be justified?

The Texans got me last week. I thought the Chargers were going to win the game on the road against the Texans, as I thought they were the better defense and better offense. Neither was the case. Justin Herbert tossed four interceptions in that game after having just three all season. He also completed only 14 of 32 passes, so… yeah, I was very wrong. CJ Stroud put together a nice game going 22-for-33 for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Joe Mixon was once again the focal point of the offense, racking up 106 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown. He has been amazing for the Texans this season and you kind of have to wonder what was happening with him in Cincinnati. I had a bet on him earlier in the season when the Texans faced the Chiefs. He only had 57 yards on 14 carries in that game. He's never really played all that well against Kansas City and I'm guessing that continues here. Stroud was decent against the Chiefs the first time they played, going 23-for-39 and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions. Nico Collins was in that game as well, but he only mustered 60 yards on seven catches and 10 targets.

This wasn't the most impressive season that the Chiefs have had, and they still won 15 games. I can't believe I wrote that sentence, but this team is too good. Patrick Mahomes had arguably his worst season of his career with 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and throwing for fewer than 4,000 yards for the first time - in fairness, he only missed it by 72 yards. Still, this wasn't a great season for him. The Chiefs had a bit of magic this year, winning a lot of close games in unique ways, but they still ended up where basically everyone expected. In the game against the Texans, the Chiefs were in control for the game. They did a nice job of running the ball with 124 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns. The Chiefs defense was once again one of the best in the league. They were top-10 in rushing defense this season, and should focus on stopping Mixon. They were a little more average against the pass, but I still think they will have a game plan to take at least Collins out of the game.

We have two solid defenses here, and two offenses that are capable of putting up great games, but at this point I don't think you can say they definitely will. The Chiefs will throw a mixture of things at the Texans while Houston is going to look toward getting Mixon in space, and finding some playmakers to break down the Chiefs defense a bit. I don't really love the spread here and think the best thing to do is to tease this game down. I'd recommend taking them down to 2.5 and lower and coupling that with the Lions. For this game specifically, I am taking Nico Collins under 79.5 receiving yards. I think the Chiefs do everything they can to lock him up.

