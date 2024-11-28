Player Prop Starts Thanksgiving Day Action

Bears vs. Lions, 12:30 ET

Sports on holidays might be my favorite thing. I don't really get into movies as much as I once did. Now, I prefer television shows much more. Most likely because my attention span is dwindling, but that's also the reason I like sports so much. They are untold stories that we get to enjoy and unfold as they happen. On holidays, we have a nice tradition of things, but there might not be a better one than Thanksgiving with football spanning the perfect times for us to enjoy. This week, football kicks off with the Bears taking on the Lions in Detroit and us getting a chance to watch this game while dinner is getting ready.

The Bears are arguably the most unique team in football this season. They are 4-7 which isn't good, but they are somehow simultaneously worse and better than that record at the same time. After starting the season with a win against Tennessee, they lost their next two and the team looked kind of average, despite both games being one-score contests. They reeled off three straight wins before Week 7, their bye week, and went into that with a 4-2 record. Everyone thought the Bears were good and that Caleb Williams was turning a corner. He may have turned a corner, but unfortunately it was to walk right off of a cliff. Williams threw for his first touchdown since the bye week on Sunday. Let me rephrase this so it isn't misunderstood. He played five games since his bye week, and finally threw his first touchdown pass. It isn't that the Bears couldn't score a touchdown, but they ran for every one of them that they had. The game still resulted in a loss, but it was good to see that Williams put up two touchdowns and 340 passing yards last week. Now they have to face arguably the best team in the league. Detroit can be beaten, but the Bears have to stop the run. Unfortunately, the Bears defense is not that good and has allowed opponents 129.7 rushing yards per game on average.

The Lions look unbeatable at times. Even a couple of weeks ago as they played the Texans in Houston, Jared Goff threw five interceptions, and the team found a way to win. The only loss Detroit has suffered this season was against the Buccaneers. Since then they've found ways to beat people despite losing great defensive players. They find ways to win close games and also are blowing teams out. They have one of the best rushing defenses in football, and with that being the primary method the Bears are scoring against people, it seems like the Bears could be in for a long game against these tough Lions. For Detroit to win, they just have to keep doing what they are doing - running the ball with Gibbs and Montgomery, and passing when needed.

I am certainly getting ahead of myself here, but if we are thinking about the Lions winning a Super Bowl, this game will be a small mention in the successful season. I just want to note, if they win, how many times will we see a trade where one team wins the Super Bowl with the main guy they traded for, and another wins with the guy they received? Trades don't usually work like that. As far as a play in this one, I talked very little about the actual game. That's because the Lions are going to win this game by two touchdowns. I'm not playing the spread with the short week, high number, and divisional battle, but I do think that will be the case. Instead, I'm taking David Montgomery to score a touchdown (probably the first touchdown too). He's been too good, used to play for the Bears, and will find the end zone.

