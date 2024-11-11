Player Prop, Spread, And Total Bet For College Hoops

College Basketball

There isn't one key game tonight that I like so instead of breaking down one game for you, I feel like we should talk about a few games that are taking place and putting out a few plays. More plays, more better, right? It isn't always the case if we are being honest, but I think we have a few opportunities today. I'm looking to grab some cash on a few games in the college ranks.

McNeese vs. Alabama, 7:00 ET

I'll give you a shiny nickel if you can tell me where McNeese if you didn't go there. For those that don't know it is in Louisiana. They come into this game with two games under their belt and a 1-1 record. Their first game was against South Dakota State and they lost 80-73. The next game was against CBS. Not the local tv station, this was the College of Biblical Studies. Yes, they faced them and beat them 111-57. Alabama hasn't played anyone substantial this season, but they do have more talent and resources on their side. That doesn't always assure a victory, but this is a team that is also ranked as the #2 team in the nation coming into tonight. For the season, Alabama has beaten UNC-Ashville and Arkansas State. Alabama has Mark Sears who can erupt for 20-30 points in every game. This spread has me a bit baffled because they should be able to beat McNeese by 20 or more points. The spread is at just 18.5 and moving in favor of McNeese. Look, this may be a situation where McNeese has all their players working their butts off to showcase for a bigger school, but I think Alabama absolutely rolls here and covers the spread.

Yale vs. Purdue, 8:00 ET

How exactly do you replace a 7-footer you run your entire offense through? That's the question facing the Purdue Boilermakers now and probably for the rest of the season. Purdue lost Zach Edey to the NBA. Now they have to reinvent themselves a bit this season. In the first two games, Junior Fletcher Loyer has been the leading offensive weapon. Loyer is averaging 18.5 points per game and lead the team in scoring both games. One thing the team did well with last year was their defense. Although they had Edey to help protect the paint, their guards were tough and good shooters, which both can carry over into this season for them. Yale is 1-1 for the season already. The first game, they played was against Quinnipiac, and they won that game with ease. In the next one they lost to UIC by 12. This one really shouldn't be much of a match for Purdue. I think the best bet in this one is a player prop and will take Loyer over 17 points at +100. He could score 20+ in this at +205 as well.

Central Michigan vs. Marquette, 9:00 ET

Shout out to my stepson who attends Marquette. That doesn't have anything to do with my handicap, but when I can call out my guy, I will. Anyway, Central Michigan comes into this game just 1-1 for the season. They opened the season with a win over Southern Alabama - it wasn't exactly convincing considering they only won by four points. The next game, they lost to Stony Brook and lost by one point. Marquette is 2-0 for the season, and is ranked at 18 for the year. Their first win was a dominant one over the aforementioned Stony Brook. They beat them by 40 points. Then against George Mason last game, they won by 19 points. They should win this one with no sweat again tonight, but the giant spread could be a sweat. What I think will be an easier bet is to take the over in this game. I am expecting Marquette to get 90 points and give up around 60 which will get us over the total.

