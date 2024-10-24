Player Prop And Side For Thursday Night Football

Vikings vs. Rams, 8:15 ET

I've said this for probably the past few weeks but it is hard to believe how quickly this NFL season is going. With Thursday Night Football already here, we are embarking on Week 8. Aside from the fact that the season is moving quickly, there are a lot of exciting stories in the NFL. The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and there have been a small flurry of moves. We've had a good season to this point and I'm looking to continue it here with the Vikings taking on the Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The Vikings are coming off of their first loss of the season. It was one that I was wrong about as I took them to win the game, but they couldn't get past the good Lions team. The Vikings were down 28-17 going into the 4th quarter before they were able to put together two field goal drives and get a fumble return for a touchdown. That gave them a 1-point lead. A failed two-point conversion attempt meant that the Lions could win it with a score. That's precisely what they did. Hat tip to Jared Goff who had another very efficient game, going 22-for-25 with two touchdowns. Sam Darnold played well once again, but he did have an interception and couldn't ice the game when it mattered most. You can't blame him for the loss. The defense allowed too many opportunities for the Lions offense. The Rams should provide an easier option for the Vikings running game. They are the third-worst team in football at running defense. The Rams passing defense is a little better and closer to average. In this one, I expect a healthy dose of Aaron Jones, especially considering the Vikings defense should be good against a Rams team that is struggling.

The Rams just got off of their bye week and faced the Raiders in Los Angeles. I really like the Rams off the bye, but they have had so many injuries and issues that I had a hard time supporting them. Now, there are reports that the team is looking to potentially trade off anyone they can. Cooper Kupp is the biggest name being floated around right now, but he hasn't played since Week 2. Kupp is one of the better receivers in the game and has a great relationship with Matthew Stafford. The air is the best way to attack the Vikings as they allow 260 passing yards to opponents on average. That's the third worst in the league, but part of this is because they've been winning so often that teams have to throw against them. Sean McVay isn't one to abandon the run, but they are the second best rush defense in football. That doesn't mean that Kyren Williams can't make progress. Still, if Kupp remains on the team by the time this game starts, and the team allows him to play, the best way to attack Minnesota will be through the air.

With a short week for both teams, it should be easier to just take the winning team. The Vikings are -2.5 favorites on the road here and the Rams are somewhat waiving the white flag. I think the Vikings defense will make the needed adjustments in this game. I also think the Vikings offense might be better in this game than a more full strength Rams offense. I'll back the Vikings to cover the -2.5 at -120. I also think Jones will score the first touchdown of the game and goes over his 68.5 rushing yards.

