Play Total In This Fever Dream Game

Fever vs. Dream, 7:30 ET

Back on track! Well, sort of anyway, at least I was able to get us a win on the player prop yesterday as the Arike Ogunbowale was able to drop 33 points for us on a line of just 20.5. I was happy to see that it was no sweat and that I had a good read on the game. I'm going back to the WNBA tonight to see if we can get back-to-back victories here. The Fever will take on the Dream in tonight's matchup, but are we going with a player prop again, or a total, maybe the spread? Read on to find out!

After looking like this season would be a struggle, the Fever have found a way to turn this season around. They still are not over .500, but that isn't a necessary requirement for the playoffs. Watching the team, it seemed like the Fever didn't really like playing with Caitlin Clark. I think that has changed as the team now looks more cohesive and like they are enjoying each other. Clark, who will be the Rookie of the Year, is leading the team in both points and assists. Clark is at 17.9 points per game and 8.3 assists per game. Not only is she finding her shots, but she is helping her team to get better opportunities. This probably also helps her find a way to get better opportunities to score. After starting the season 1-8, they have been able to go 12-8 since and have put together some impressive victories. They should make the playoffs this year unless the end of the season is a disaster. They have faced the Atlanta Dream twice this season and they won both matchups, scoring exactly 91 points in both games.

The Dream are also turning into a threat to find a way to make the playoffs. They started the season fairly strong, winning five of their first nine games. Then they dropped 14 of their next 19. That included a stretch where they lost eight straight games. They needed the Olympic break and were able to end the losing streak as they returned from the break with three straight wins. They took down good competitions well, beating the Storm, Sun, and Mercury. This might be a bit of a tough matchup for the Fever as Rhyne Howard and Allisiah Gray could battle against Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Tina Charles is even a tough matchup for Aliyah Boston. All three of those Dream players are averaging roughly 14 points or more per game. The rest of the team is balanced with decent scoring off of the bench. In the first game against the Fever, Howard was the leading scorer with 26 points. In the second game, Charles paced the team.

I think this game probably will be rather high scoring. As mentioned, the Fever put in 91 points in both of the first games, with the total for both games being 175 in the first game, and 170 in the second game. For tonight, the game has a total of 167.5 and I think the over is the right play. I actually lean toward the Dream winning this game, mostly because I think the backcourt will play better at home for the Dream than the Fever on the road. I also am going to sprinkle on Aliyah Boston over 13.5 points. She has a good matchup she can take advantage of in this one.

