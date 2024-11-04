Pitchy Pitchy Woo Woo Gone Wrong Leads To Brutal Beat For Tua Tagovailoa Bettors

This isn't hyperbole: Losing the Over 243.5-249.5 yards (depending on where you bet) for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's passing prop vs. the Buffalo Bills is the WORST BEAT in NFL Week 9.

Tua had 254 passing yards entering the game's final play with the Dolphins losing, 30-27. Tagovailoa finished with 231 yards when Buffalo tackled Miami WR Jayden Waddle for a 23-yard loss after a lateral. Watch the video and try not to throw up. I send my well-wishes to anyone who lost money on this nonsense.

These lateral plays are called pitchy pitchy, woo-woo's. They have been the site of scorned gamblers who suffered terrible beats on their Under and underdog wagers. I've nearly had a few heart attacks watching a team I've bet almost lateral into a costly safety or defensive touchdown.

We rarely see NFL player prop bettors catch shrapnel in these circumstances. But don't feel bad—you guys aren't alone. I still have NFL betting PTSD from that ridiculous game-winning Hail Mary by the Washington Commanders to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

