Padres Have Better Pitcher And Goal Of Division

Padres vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

Playoff baseball is right around the corner and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity. With such a long season, it can feel like certain games don't matter as much as others, especially early in the year. There is no need to explain how important some of these late season games can be. They make or break an entire season. Then the playoffs start and the importance of every game is heightened. While both of these teams are in the playoffs, they both are still playing to figure out as the Padres take on the Dodgers with the NL West division to still be decided.

For a couple of years now, the Padres have been a team that frustrated me and broke my heart. I have long thought that their approach to essentially employ as many shortstops as possible was a good one. They are typically the best athletes and a lot of them are pretty good hitters. The problem was that for the past couple of years it didn't translate to much success. Last year was a complete disaster and this year started looking like it would be an issue as well. Some great performances from rookies and players matching some of their potential position the offense to get them winning. The pitching staff has three or four good arms and the bullpen is one of the better in the game right now. They should be a very tough out in the playoffs. Tonight, they put Dylan Cease on the mound with hopes of trying to stop the Dodgers from winning the division. Cease hasn't quite been the level of a Cy Young finalist that he was a few years ago with the White Sox, but he has put together a nice year, going 14-11 with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. He has been great the past two games though, going a total of 14.1 innings and allowing just six hits, no runs, and 15 strikeouts. He has only faced the Dodgers once this season, going 5.2 innings and allowing just three hits and one earned run.

The Dodgers are not really on the ropes. In the worst case scenario, they win a Wild Card instead of getting the division and a first round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers are one of the few teams that I think could use a break. Their pitching staff isn't good enough to provide much support for the team right now. It will be a struggle for them to get through the playoffs. Their offense has some of the best players on the planet so it is hard to completely count them out. The Dodgers also get one of their best pitchers tonight as Jack Flaherty is taking the hill. Flaherty is 13-7 with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. He hasn't been amazing, but he has basically given them five or six innings of three or fewer runs in each of his starts. Flaherty hasn't been great against the Padres in the past, allowing 16 hits in 54 at-bats against him.

The Padres are certainly one of the hottest teams in baseball. They also just clinched their postseason berth last night. I'm not very willing to back teams on the day after a clinch because they spend a lot of time celebrating. However, the job is certainly not done for the Padres. They know they still have a chance at the division. I think they are going to be ready for this one and will back the Padres to win tonight.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024