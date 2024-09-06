Packers Can Win Against Eagles On Neutral Field

Packers vs. Eagles, 8:20 ET

The season has started and we have one game under our belts after the Ravens and Chiefs played last night. Now we get a bit of a strange occurrence as we have another game today. Friday Night Lights are typically reserved for the High School ranks, but tonight we get the professionals squaring off, and in a different country. Tonight, we get the Packers opening their season against the Eagles in a game that takes place in Brazil.

The Packers come into this game after a very strong 2023 campaign. They saw what they have, or at least a portion of what they have with Jordan Love leading the way. He led the team to a 9-8 record which doesn't sound all that impressive. However, considering they started the season 3-6, going 6-2 over the final eight games was a significant improvement. Not only that, but Love marched into Dallas and won a playoff game on the road - not just winning, but putting up 48 points and 272 passing yards. This year, Love will need to take another step further and be even more productive for the team to continue advancing. It will be a big challenge considering he had 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year, but if he can do it, I have to assume the Packers will be NFC favorites. I'm not a huge believer in him, but the team is pretty strong with him under center and Josh Jacobs in the backfield. They have a good coach and a solid defense that should position them to be in the playoffs and potentially earn the Bye. It won't be easy as the Lions are one of the better teams in the division, and the Bears are also better than last year. I expect them to attack the Eagles through the ground and get Jacobs involved quite a bit. I still don't think the receivers are all that good for Green Bay, but they should be able to get open against an average Philadelphia secondary.

The Eagles went to the Super Bowl and lost. This past year, they made it to the postseason, but it would've probably been better if they didn't make it at all. The team barely decided to show up and lost in embarrassing fashion to the Buccaneers 32-9. After jumping out to a 10-1 start and looking once again like they would be representing the NFC in a rematch against the Chiefs, they started to lose control. They went 1-5 over their final six games of the year. They lost to the 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks in three straight weeks before beating the Giants. They ended the season with losses to the Cardinals and Giants. I'd love to say this was a game that the Eagles didn't care about and rested players, but the starters did start the game and the Eagles were down 24-0 at halftime. They basically had the opposite season of the Packers. Great start, bad ending, whereas the Packers had a bad start and a great ending. The team did add Saquon Barkley to the mix and even with a little less impressive offensive line than last year, he should be an upgrade over the committee of backs they had last season.

The line on this game is off if you ask me. I think the Eagles will be a decent team overall, but probably not much better than last season. The Packers seemed to finally gel, and I do think they can use last year's success to jump out of the gate. If the game was in Philadelphia, the line would be Eagles -4.5 or higher based on them playing here on a neutral field. I think the Packers are too good to be more than a pick'em in this game. I'll take the Packers with the points in this one. I expect them to win the game as well. One other thing, I like Barkley to find the end zone in this game.

