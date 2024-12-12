One Clear Player Prop For This Game

Rams vs. 49ers, 8:15 ET

Week 15 has arrived and after two days without any football action, we are back in the swing of things. Thank goodness! We needed to get a bit of excitement back on the sports betting agenda after a couple of days with very few games taking place. Thursday Night Football has been better this week and we get a great game tonight as the Rams take on the 49ers in a divisional battle that will have huge implications for the playoff potential of both of them.

The Rams come into this game at 7-6 but have a -34 point differential, so it isn't like they are all that spectacular of a team. They started the season slowly, losing four of their first five games. They then hit their bye week and since then have been great, going 6-2 over their past eight games. Last week, they narrowly edged out a very good Buffalo team. Still, the Rams sit behind Seattle, who they play in week 18, in the standings. I think it is rather unlikely that two teams make the playoffs from this division, but if the playoffs ended today, the Rams would be in the eighth spot, just outside the playoffs. Matthew Stafford has put up a really nice year, throwing for 3,303 yards and 19 touchdowns. Their running game has been awesome as well with Kyren Williams having 12 touchdowns and 1,013 rushing yards. The 49ers have a pretty good rushing defense, holding opponents to 115.9 rushing yards. The San Francisco passing defense has been even better with the third-lowest passing yards allowed.

The 49ers aren't dead yet, but man I wish I didn't spend 700 words a few weeks ago talking about how they were a good bet to make the playoffs. Since then they've lost both of their starting running backs to injury for the remainder of the season. Christian McCaffery was out most of the season to begin with, but Jordan Mason filled in well and he is now out. The 49ers have lost three of their past four games. and are just 2-3 since their bye week. They lost a game at home to Seattle, then lost on the road to Green Bay and Buffalo, both of those games were expected losses. Last week they looked like the team we expected them to be before the beginning of the year as they blew out Chicago, winning 38-13. Brock Purdy finally looked good, passing for the second-most yards he has had all season. The Bears offense might not be good, but the defense is, so this was fairly impressive. The Rams have the 9th worst passing defense in football, so San Francisco might be able to get things done through the air. The Rams also have one of the worst rushing defenses, allowing the fifth most rushing yards.

There aren't too many things I like about this game from a total or from a side perspective but I think there is one true lock for the game. Deebo Samuel tweeted out his frustration about not getting the ball. What happens when there is a squeaky wheel? It gets the grease. Samuel is +140 to score a touchdown and he absolutely will get the touches in this one unless the team decides they are going to get rid of him in the offseason. I'm backing him to score a touchdown, and I think he will be the first 49er scorer and first overall. I'll bet all three pieces and if we win, we cash over 4u. I will bet heavier on the anytime score, though.

