Offenses Will Be Star Of This Playoff Matchup

Broncos vs. Bills, 1:00 ET

When the NFL regular season was over, I’m sure the scheduling folks looked at all the matchups and said, "Let’s put these games on prime time, and the Bills and Broncos can play at the earliest slot." Why would they do that? It’s partially because of all playoff matchups this weekend, this is the least intriguing. That doesn't matter as much to me though because I’ll be watching, betting slip in hand, waiting to cash this one.

Are the Broncos a feel good story, or are they truly a good team? I’m inclined to believe the former more than the latter. Bo Nix will be in the Rookie of the Year conversation, and has a legitimate argument for it. He led a team that struggled last season to a 10-7 record this year and a playoff berth. The team is largely the same as what they had the previous year. Denver needed to beat a Kansas City team that rested virtually everyone important in their last game, but they still took care of business and won 38-0. Is it the most impressive win they’ve had? Absolutely not, but they did what they needed to do to assure themselves of one more game. Their defense has been very good this year and should at least have a decent chance of slowing down the Bills, but likely won’t be able to stop them completely.

Josh Allen gets a lot of love from analysts, commentators, fantasy sports fans, and others, but he really hasn’t done anything with his career yet. Sure, he might win MVP this year, but it seems like he gets a lot of chances and excuses provided to him. If the Bills don’t win this year, the narrative probably has to change and be more similar to the guy he will beat for the MVP, Lamar Jackson. The Bills traded away their star receiver this offseason and the offense actually looks better this year. They were the only other team to beat the Chiefs this year, and frankly, I’m not surprised about it. The Bills do have some questions on defense, and the offense isn’t always perfect. However, this game is not one that I am concerned about for them.

I’ve barely written anything about what the Bills will need to do in order to win, and that’s mostly because I don’t think they need to do anything other than play their game. They should cover the spread, but I’m more interested in the total. The Broncos offense has looked good lately and has consistently been putting up points. The Bills defense isn’t elite and will likely surrender some scores. I also think Buffalo will be able to get basically anything they want in this one as well. Back the over.