Offenses Will Have Their Way Against Pitchers

Phillies vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

As far as matchups go, there are definitely ones that mean more to players than others. Obviously there are rivalry games between the Yankees and Red Sox. There are games at big stadiums, like playing at Wrigley Field. But then there are games where you play a team that you have to consider one of the best in the league. Tonight, two of the best clubs in the National League square off and look to establish themselves as the best as the Phillies visit the Dodgers.

In the grand scheme of things, this series means very little - neither will win a division because they play better against the other. Neither will grab a Wild Card spot, and it doesn't mean all that much for playoffs. However, it could have some playoff implications in terms of seeding if it were to get that far. As of right now, the Phillies are in control of their destiny with the best record in the National League. However, the Dodgers really aren't that far behind Philadelphia and also would want home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. These two teams stack up incredibly well against each other and have to be the clear favorites to represent the NL in the World Series. In order to help their pursuit, the Phillies turn to left-hander Christopher Sanchez to take the pill. Sanchez has been solid with a 7-7 record and a 3.36 ERA for the year. His ERA is a little bit worse at 1.28, but still a top-60 number in the league. One reason for concern for Philly fans is that Sanchez has been bad on the road this year. He has given up 25 of his 45 earned runs on the road. Not only that, but batters are hitting .315 against him over the nine road starts. He did face the Dodgers earlier in the year and went six innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits.

The Dodgers are a team that has continued to tinker with their roster this season after dealing with all sorts of issues. They have Shohei Ohtani signed and then a story comes out about gambling on baseball which is blamed on his interpreter (baseball couldn't afford to lose Ohtani). They sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a big deal and he is on the injured list. Walker Buehler is on the injured list, Tony Gonsolin is on the injured list. Pitchers just aren't healthy for this club. To make matters worse, the club lost Max Muncy for an extended period. And, worst of all, the team was without superstar Mookie Betts. No one will feel sorry for the Dodgers - the Braves lost a Cy Young candidate and an MVP candidate for the season, and the Phillies were without Harper for a while. However, it does make me wonder just how good they could be at full health. One guy who as come back, but I'm not sure is fully healthy is tonight's starter, Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw could be on the last legs of his career. The once dominant starter is currently the owner of a 5.87 ERA and a 1.96 WHIP. Sure, it is just two starts, and it is just five earned runs over 7.2 innings, but he doesn't look quite as sharp out there. Phillies hitters have performed well against him in the past, too. Collectively, they are hitting .292 against him.

This game's total is a little too low in my opinion. The line is 8.5, and I do actually understand it. That's a fairly typically line for a baseball game, but with this one Sanchez has struggled on the road, and Kershaw isn't the same Kershaw from years ago. Take the powerful offenses to have their way against the other team and back the over.