Offenses Will Fire Away In Hopes Of Winning NFC North

Vikings vs. Lions, 8:20 ET

Week 18 is largely filled with relatively meaningless games. This isn't a surprise, or even a knock on the schedule makers. The reality is that after this many games, the playoffs should, for the most part, be figured out. There was going to be very little room for any team to move up and down the rankings, but that's fine. We do get a good battle here between two teams that are making the playoffs and two teams that are still fighting for something. The NFC North Division crown goes to the winner of the Vikings and Lions.

The Vikings are quietly one of the best teams in the game with a 14-2 record overall and a 6-1 road record. One of their two losses this season came at the hands of the Lions. I will admit, I expected this team to be trash, but I would venture a guess to say I wasn't the only one expecting it to be a down year for Minnesota. They have Sam Darnold under center a guy that hasn't done really anything in his career to this point, but now he looks like he will be an MVP candidate. Darnold has thrown for over 4,000 yards, 35 touchdowns, and while his interceptions at 12 are still a bit high, they haven't been crippling. I asked my other favorite handicapper if he thinks the Vikings would be this good with rookie JJ McCarthy under center, and he agreed that it wouldn't be the case. Minnesota's defense has a great rushing defense, and with that as a major strength of Detroit, I think it bodes well for the Vikings. The Vikings do struggle against the pass so Jared Goff might find a way to keep the ball moving against the Vikings.

The Lions have gotten all of the love, basically since last season. To their credit, they've taken care of business even despite all of the injury issues this team has had to deal with this year. They are missing their best defensive player and still have only lost two games this year. They did play last Monday night, so they technically have a rest disadvantage. On defense, the Lions are very similar to the Vikings, having a very good rushing defense, but one of the leagues most giving passing defenses. I do feel like this is partially because teams need to throw on them in order to keep up with the Detroit offense. That isn't the only case, but both teams also average under 20 points allowed per game. The Lions running game is good with Jahmyr Gibbs as the lead back now, but it hasn't dipped all that much without David Montgomery. Craig Reynolds has picked up a bit of the slack and as have others. Don't expect Detroit to abandon the run.

It is more than just the divisional crown on the line for these teams. The #1 overall seed is on the line as well. Both teams want this, both teams could use a bye, and both teams would benefit from having a victory here. Looking at the teams, I think both stack up rather well. The biggest difference that I see is that the Lions seem to know how to complete a game and win the close ones. It seems like the Vikings take their foot off the gas a bit. I think the Lions win this one, mostly because they are at home, but I wouldn't be shocked at all if the Vikings cover or pull off the upset. Instead, I'm taking on the total and will back the over. The first game saw them score 60, and this one does have more at stake, but I like the over 52.5 in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024