NFL Week 9 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 15 Games

My head is still spinning from all the crazy finishes in the NFL this past weekend. Nine of the 14 Sunday NFL Week 8 games had a margin of seven or fewer points with two walk-off wins, including the Washington Commanders' miracle 18-15 Hail Mary victory over the Chicago Bears.

Several teams were dealt nearly fatal blows to their playoff chances, such as the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, who fell to 2-6 with losses Sunday. While the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated and the Detroit Lions dropped a 50-burger on the Tennessee Titans.

Keep reading for the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for every NFL Week 9 game. (There are two teams on a bye: Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers).

NFL Week 9 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 7:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 28.

Thursday Night Football

Houston Texans (6-2) at New York Jets (2-6)

Moneyline (ML): Houston (-118) | New York (-102)

Spread: Texans -1 (-110) | Jets +1 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games)

New England Patriots (2-6) at Tennessee Titans (1-6)

ML: New England (+130) | Tennessee (-155)

Spread: Patriots +3 (-115) | Titans -3 (-105)

Total — 39 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (6-2) at New York Giants (2-5)*

ML: Washington (-180) | New York (+150)

Spread: Commanders -3.5 (-108) | Giants +3.5 (-112)

Total — 44 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

*The Giants still need to play the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 8.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-6)

ML: Los Angeles (-135) | Cleveland (+114)

Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110) | Browns +2.5 (-110)

Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

ML: Las Vegas (+300) | Cincinnati (-380)

Spread: Raiders +7.5 (-115) | Bengals -7.5 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (2-6) at Carolina Panthers (1-7)

ML: New Orleans (-285) | Carolina (+230)

Spread: Saints -6.5 (-110) | Panthers +6.5 (-110)

Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (2-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-2)

ML: Miami (+240) | Buffalo (-298)

Spread: Dolphins +6.5 (-110) | Bills -6.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Broncos (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

ML: Denver (+360) | Baltimore (-470)

Spread: Broncos +8 (-110) | Ravens -8 (-110)

Total — 44.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Dallas Cowboys (3-4) at Atlanta Falcons (5-3)

ML: Dallas (+114) | Atlanta (-135)

Spread: Cowboys +2.5 (-110) | Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (four games)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

ML: Jacksonville (+280) | Philadelphia (-355)

Spread: Jaguars +7.5 (-120) | Eagles -7.5 (+100)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Arizona Cardinals (4-4)

ML: Chicago (-108) | Arizona (-112)

Spread: Bears +1 (-115) | Cardinals -1 (-105)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (6-1) at Green Bay Packers (6-2)

ML: Detroit (-205) | Green Bay (+170)

Spread: Lions -4.5 (-110) | Packers +4.5 (-110)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

ML: Los Angeles (+100) | Seattle (-120)

Spread: Rams -1 (-105) | Seahawks +1 (-115)

Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts (4-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

ML: Indianapolis (+270) | Minnesota (-340)

Spread: Colts +7 (-110) | Vikings -7 (-110)

Total — 46 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)

ML: Tampa Bay (+350) | Kansas City (-455)

Spread: Buccaneers +9 (-110) | Chiefs -9 (-110)

Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

