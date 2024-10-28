NFL Week 9 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 15 Games
My head is still spinning from all the crazy finishes in the NFL this past weekend. Nine of the 14 Sunday NFL Week 8 games had a margin of seven or fewer points with two walk-off wins, including the Washington Commanders' miracle 18-15 Hail Mary victory over the Chicago Bears.
Several teams were dealt nearly fatal blows to their playoff chances, such as the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, who fell to 2-6 with losses Sunday. While the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated and the Detroit Lions dropped a 50-burger on the Tennessee Titans.
Keep reading for the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for every NFL Week 9 game. (There are two teams on a bye: Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers).
NFL Week 9 Opening Lines
The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 7:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 28.
Thursday Night Football
Houston Texans (6-2) at New York Jets (2-6)
- Moneyline (ML): Houston (-118) | New York (-102)
- Spread: Texans -1 (-110) | Jets +1 (-110)
- Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games)
New England Patriots (2-6) at Tennessee Titans (1-6)
- ML: New England (+130) | Tennessee (-155)
- Spread: Patriots +3 (-115) | Titans -3 (-105)
- Total — 39 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Washington Commanders (6-2) at New York Giants (2-5)*
- ML: Washington (-180) | New York (+150)
- Spread: Commanders -3.5 (-108) | Giants +3.5 (-112)
- Total — 44 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)
*The Giants still need to play the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-6)
- ML: Los Angeles (-135) | Cleveland (+114)
- Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110) | Browns +2.5 (-110)
- Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
- ML: Las Vegas (+300) | Cincinnati (-380)
- Spread: Raiders +7.5 (-115) | Bengals -7.5 (-105)
- Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
New Orleans Saints (2-6) at Carolina Panthers (1-7)
- ML: New Orleans (-285) | Carolina (+230)
- Spread: Saints -6.5 (-110) | Panthers +6.5 (-110)
- Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Miami Dolphins (2-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-2)
- ML: Miami (+240) | Buffalo (-298)
- Spread: Dolphins +6.5 (-110) | Bills -6.5 (-110)
- Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Denver Broncos (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
- ML: Denver (+360) | Baltimore (-470)
- Spread: Broncos +8 (-110) | Ravens -8 (-110)
- Total — 44.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)
Dallas Cowboys (3-4) at Atlanta Falcons (5-3)
- ML: Dallas (+114) | Atlanta (-135)
- Spread: Cowboys +2.5 (-110) | Falcons -2.5 (-110)
- Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (four games)
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- ML: Jacksonville (+280) | Philadelphia (-355)
- Spread: Jaguars +7.5 (-120) | Eagles -7.5 (+100)
- Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Chicago Bears (4-3) at Arizona Cardinals (4-4)
- ML: Chicago (-108) | Arizona (-112)
- Spread: Bears +1 (-115) | Cardinals -1 (-105)
- Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Detroit Lions (6-1) at Green Bay Packers (6-2)
- ML: Detroit (-205) | Green Bay (+170)
- Spread: Lions -4.5 (-110) | Packers +4.5 (-110)
- Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
- ML: Los Angeles (+100) | Seattle (-120)
- Spread: Rams -1 (-105) | Seahawks +1 (-115)
- Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis Colts (4-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-2)
- ML: Indianapolis (+270) | Minnesota (-340)
- Spread: Colts +7 (-110) | Vikings -7 (-110)
- Total — 46 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Monday Night Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
- ML: Tampa Bay (+350) | Kansas City (-455)
- Spread: Buccaneers +9 (-110) | Chiefs -9 (-110)
- Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
_____________________________
Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.