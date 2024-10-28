NFL Week 9 Opening Lines: Moneylines, Spreads, Totals For All 15 Games

My head is still spinning from all the crazy finishes in the NFL this past weekend. Nine of the 14 Sunday NFL Week 8 games had a margin of seven or fewer points with two walk-off wins, including the Washington Commanders' miracle 18-15 Hail Mary victory over the Chicago Bears. 

Several teams were dealt nearly fatal blows to their playoff chances, such as the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, who fell to 2-6 with losses Sunday. While the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated and the Detroit Lions dropped a 50-burger on the Tennessee Titans. 

Keep reading for the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for every NFL Week 9 game. (There are two teams on a bye: Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers).  

NFL Week 9 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 7:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 28. 

Thursday Night Football 

Houston Texans (6-2) at New York Jets (2-6)

  • Moneyline (ML): Houston (-118) | New York (-102)
  • Spread: Texans -1 (-110) | Jets +1 (-110)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (eight games) 

New England Patriots (2-6) at Tennessee Titans (1-6)

  • ML: New England (+130) | Tennessee (-155)
  • Spread: Patriots +3 (-115) | Titans -3 (-105)
  • Total — 39 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Washington Commanders (6-2) at New York Giants (2-5)*

  • ML: Washington (-180) | New York (+150)
  • Spread: Commanders -3.5 (-108) | Giants +3.5 (-112)
  • Total — 44 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

*The Giants still need to play the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 8. 

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels scrambles against the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 8. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-6)

  • ML: Los Angeles (-135) | Cleveland (+114)
  • Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110) | Browns +2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

  • ML: Las Vegas (+300) | Cincinnati (-380)
  • Spread: Raiders +7.5 (-115) | Bengals -7.5 (-105)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Saints (2-6) at Carolina Panthers (1-7) 

  • ML: New Orleans (-285) | Carolina (+230)
  • Spread: Saints -6.5 (-110) | Panthers +6.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (2-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-2)

  • ML: Miami (+240) | Buffalo (-298)
  • Spread: Dolphins +6.5 (-110) | Bills -6.5 (-110)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert celebrates a touchdown with QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Denver Broncos (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

  • ML: Denver (+360) | Baltimore (-470)
  • Spread: Broncos +8 (-110) | Ravens -8 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Dallas Cowboys (3-4) at Atlanta Falcons (5-3)

  • ML: Dallas (+114) | Atlanta (-135)
  • Spread: Cowboys +2.5 (-110) | Falcons -2.5 (-110)
  • Total — 49 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (four games) 

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

  • ML: Jacksonville (+280) | Philadelphia (-355)
  • Spread: Jaguars +7.5 (-120) | Eagles -7.5 (+100)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (4-3) at Arizona Cardinals (4-4)

  • ML: Chicago (-108) | Arizona (-112)
  • Spread: Bears +1 (-115) | Cardinals -1 (-105)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Lions (6-1) at Green Bay Packers (6-2) 

  • ML: Detroit (-205) | Green Bay (+170)
  • Spread: Lions -4.5 (-110) | Packers +4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field in NFL Week 8. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

  • ML: Los Angeles (+100) | Seattle (-120)
  • Spread: Rams -1 (-105) | Seahawks +1 (-115)
  • Total — 48 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football 

Indianapolis Colts (4-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-2) 

  • ML: Indianapolis (+270) | Minnesota (-340)
  • Spread: Colts +7 (-110) | Vikings -7 (-110)
  • Total — 46 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Monday Night Football 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)

  • ML: Tampa Bay (+350) | Kansas City (-455)
  • Spread: Buccaneers +9 (-110) | Chiefs -9 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

