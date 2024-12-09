NFL Week 15 Opening Lines Include Bills-Lions, 2 Monday Night Football Games

We are officially at the home stretch of the NFL 2024-25 regular season. From Week 15, there are no more byes and several games have playoff implications, such as the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks. Nonetheless, any game is important if you have money on it. So, let's look at the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for all 16 NFL Week 15 games. 

NFL Week 15 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 12:15 a.m. ET Monday, December 9. 

Thursday Night Football 

Los Angeles Rams (7-6) at San Francisco 49ers (6-7) 

  • Moneyline (ML): LAR (+110) | San Francisco (-130)
  • Spread: Rams +2.5 (-110) | 49ers 23.5 (-110)
  • Total — 49 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

1 p.m. ET window, Sunday (seven games) 

New York Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10) 

  • ML: NYJ (-175) | Jacksonville (+145)
  • Spread: Jets -3.5 (-105) | Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
  • Total — 40.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)* at Tennessee Titans (3-10) 

  • ML: Cincinnati (-225) | Tennessee (+185)
  • Spread: Bengals -5.5 (-110) | Titans +5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cincinnati still has to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14. 

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin celebrates a touchdown QB Jayden Daniels against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

Washington Commanders (8-5) at New Orleans Saints (5-8)

  • ML: Washington (-375) | New Orleans (+295)
  • Spread: Commanders -7 (-115) | Saints +7 (-105)
  • Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (6-7) at Houston Texans (8-5)

  • ML: Miami (+110) | Houston (-130)
  • Spread: Dolphins +2 (-110) | Texans -2 (-110)
  • Total — 47— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) at Cleveland Browns (3-10) 

  • ML: Kansas City (-310) | Cleveland (+250)
  • Spread: Chiefs -6.5 (-115) | Browns +6.5 (-105)
  • Total — 42.5— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Dallas Cowboys (5-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-10) 

  • ML: Dallas (-102) | Carolina (-118)
  • Spread: Cowboys +1 (-110) | Panthers -1 (-110)
  • Total — 43.5— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4 p.m. ET window, Sunday (five games) 

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) 

  • ML: Pittsburgh (+170) | Philadelphia (-205)
  • Spread: Steelers +4 (-110) | Eagles -4 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5— Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs away from the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field in NFL Week 14. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) 

  • ML: Tampa Bay (+120) | LAC (-142)
  • Spread: Buccaneers +2.5 (+100) | Chargers -2.5 (-120)
  • Total — 46.5— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Detroit Lions (12-1) 

  • ML: Buffalo (+124) | Detroit (-148)
  • Spread: Bills +3 (-120) | Lions -3 (+100)
  • Total — 53.5— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indianapolis Colts (6-7) at Denver Broncos (8-5) 

  • ML: Indianapolis (+170) | Denver (-205)
  • Spread: Colts +4 (-110) | Broncos -4 (-110)
  • Total — 43.5— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New England Patriots (3-10) at Arizona Cardinals (6-7) 

  • ML: New England (+240) | Arizona (-298)
  • Spread: Patriots +6.5 (-110) | Cardinals -6.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45— Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sunday Night Football 

Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

  • ML: Green Bay (-148) | Seattle (+124)
  • Spread: Packers -3 (+100) | Seahawks +3 (-120)
  • Total — 47 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love hands the ball off to RB Josh Jacobs vs. the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (David Reginek-Imagn Images)

Monday Night Football (two games) 

Chicago Bears (4-9) at Minnesota Vikings (11-2), 8 p.m. ET 

  • Houston: Chicago (+260) | Minnesota (-325)
  • Spread: Bears +7 (-110) | Vikings -7 (-110)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-11), 8:30 p.m. ET

  • Houston: Atlanta (-230) | Las Vegas (+190)
  • Spread: Falcons -4.5 (-110) | Raiders +4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

