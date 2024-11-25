NFL Week 12 Opening Lines Including Thanksgiving, Black Friday Games

I cannot think of anything more American than the NFL on Thanksgiving. Turkey, stuffing, arguing with family about politics, apple pie, football … What else do you need? For most of my childhood, we were stuck watching a crappy Detroit Lions team get embarrassed by (insert team) and a viable Dallas Cowboys.

This season, the opposite is true. Detroit is the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 2025 and Dallas's season is lost. The NFL keeps the action going with its second annual Black Friday game pitting the Las Vegas Raiders against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Below are the NFL Week 13 opening moneylines, spreads, and totals.

NFL Week 13 Opening Lines

The odds are courtesy of FanDuel as of 9:15 a.m. ET Monday, November 25.

Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears (4-7) at Detroit Lions (10-1), 12:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline (ML): Chicago (+440) | Detroit (-590)

Spread: Bears +10.5 (-112) | Lions -10.5 (-108)

Total — 48.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Giants (2-9) at Dallas Cowboys (4-7), 4:30 p.m. ET

ML: NYG (+164) | Dallas (-196)

Spread: Giants +3.5 (-105) | Cowboys -3.5 (-115)

Total — 37.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Miami Dolphins (5-6) at Green Bay Packers (8-3), 8:20 p.m. ET

ML: Miami (+144) | Green Bay (-174)

Spread: Dolphins +3.5 (-120) | Packers -3.5 (-102)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Black Friday: Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-1), 3 p.m. ET

ML: Las Vegas (+590) | Kansas City (-850)

Spread: Raiders +13.5 (-110) | Chiefs -13.5 (-110)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

1 p.m. ET NFL window, Sunday (seven games)

Tennessee Titans (3-8) at Washington Commanders (7-5)

ML: Tennessee (+215) | Washington (-260)

Spread: Titans +5.5 (-105) | Commanders -5.5 (-115)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Texans (7-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

ML: Houston (-255) | Jacksonville (+210)

Spread: Texans -5.5 (-110) | Jaguars +5.5 (-110)

Total — 43.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at New York Jets (3-8)

ML: Seattle (-130) | NYJ (+110)

Spread: Seahawks -1.5 (-115) | Jets +1.5 (-105)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Indianapolis Colts (5-7) at New England Patriots (3-9)

ML: Indianapolis (-156) | New England (+132)

Spread: Colts -3.5 (-122) | Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Total — 42.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Arizona Cardinals (6-5) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

ML: Arizona (+166) | Minnesota (-198)

Spread: Cardinals +3.5 (-102) | Vikings -3.5 (-120)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

ML: Pittsburgh (+130) | Cincinnati (-154)

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-102) | Bengals -2.5 (-120)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)* at Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

ML: LAC (-118) | Atlanta (+100)

Spread: Chargers -1.5 (-105) | Falcons +1.5 (-115)

Total — 47.5 — Over (-112) | Under (-108)

*The Chargers still need to play their Monday Night Football game vs. the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 12.

4 p.m. ET NFL window, Sunday (three games)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)

ML: Tampa Bay (-270) | Carolina (+220)

Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-105) | Panthers +6.5 (-115)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-7)

ML: LAR (-132) | New Orleans (+112)

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-105) | Saints +2.5 (-115)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4)**

ML: Philadelphia (+114) | Baltimore (-134)

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110) | Ravens -2.5 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)

**The Ravens still have to play the Chargers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 12.

Sunday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at Buffalo Bills (9-2)

ML: San Francisco (+260) | Buffalo (-320)

Spread: 49ers +6.5 (-102) | Bills -6.5 (-120)

Total — 46.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns (3-8) at Denver Broncos (7-5)

Houston: Cleveland (+198) | Denver (-240)

Spread: Browns +5.5 (-110) | Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Total — 41.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

_____________________________

