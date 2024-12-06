Backing A Couple Of 'Dogs In The NBA Friday: Magic-76ers, Timberwolves-Warriors

We are in the eye of the sports betting storm Friday with nothing to bet besides college hoops and the NBA. Since I usually bet on non-Big East college basketball until March Madness, I'm gambling on professional hoops to end the workweek. After a god-awful November, I've started to rally this month. I've had back-to-back (B2B) winning nights in the NBA.

Through the first six days of December, I'm 5-3 with a +16.4% return on investment and +2.0% in closing line value. I jinx myself whenever I mention a winning streak on this website. Hopefully, that doesn't happen again because I'm betting a ton of football this weekend and I'd like to play with house money. With that in mind, here are my looks in the Association Friday.

NBA Betting Card: December 6

Philadelphia 76ers moneyline (+148) vs. the Orlando Magic via Caesars Sportsbooks, risking 1 unit (u).

vs. the Orlando Magic via Caesars Sportsbooks, risking 1 unit (u). Minnesota Timberwolves moneyline (-110) at the Golden State Warriors via BetMGM, risking 1.1u.

Magic at 76ers (+148) , 7 p.m. ET

Orlando (16-8) has won the first two meetings with Philadelphia (5-15) but is tied 1-1 against the spread (ATS). The Magic beat the Sixers with All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George last month. This is the second of a Magic-76ers B2B in Philly. Orlando won the first 106-102 Wednesday with the Sixers covering as +6 home underdogs without PG.

That said, there are two reasons for betting the Sixers Friday. First is the Zigzag Theory, which is when you bet on the team that just lost in the rematch because it's tough beating the same team consecutively in basketball. Second, George is expected to play in this game.

PG played his best game of the season, his last time out, in Philadelphia's 110-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday. He scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting (6-for-9 from 3-point land) with 8 assists. Since that was the first of a B2B for the 76ers, they sat George for their game vs. the Magic Wednesday.

I eluded this when I correctly picked the New York Knicks to beat Orlando Tuesday in the 2024 NBA Cup, but the Magic are a tad overrated right now. Orlando is 8-2 straight up (SU) and 7-3 ATS in the last 10 games. Yet, the Magic's only wins over a playoff team from last season in that span were the struggling Los Angeles Lakers and the Sixers.

All in all, George and Philly All-Star combo guard Tyrese Maxey are the two best players in this game, I love betting NBA teams playing at home on Fridays, and this is the Wrong Team Favored. Gimme the 76ers to get instant revenge on the Magic Friday.

Prediction: Philadelphia 114, Orlando 109

_____________________________

Timberwolves (-110) at Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Low-key, Golden State (13-8) has been slumping recently. The Warriors are playing their third game in four nights. They snapped a five-game losing skid with a 99-93 win vs. the Houston Rockets sans Steph Curry and Draymond Green Thursday. Steph is expected to play Friday but, judging from this line, I'm assuming Draymond will be out again.

Per CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG), Green has a +11.8 on/off net rating in non-garbage time, which makes him Golden State's second-most important player behind Curry. Draymond is the Warriors' de facto point guard and the anchor of their defense. Without Green, I like any playoff-caliber team in the West to beat the Dubs.

Speaking of "defense", Minnesota's (11-10) defense has been locking teams up lately. Over the last two weeks, the T-Wolves have the best defensive rating in the NBA, according to CTG. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers 93-92 last Friday, the Lakers 109-80 Monday, and the Clippers again, 108-80, Wednesday.

Finally, I'm following the line movement and sharp money here. Per Pregame.com, more than 60% of the bets are on the Warriors but nearly 75% of the money is on the Timberwolves. As a result, Golden State has gone from a -2.5 favorite to nearly a pick 'em. The sportsbooks are reacting to the cash more than the public and so should we.

Prediction: Minnesota 111, Golden State 106

_____________________________

